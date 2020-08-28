Recommended Video:

Through August 27

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 972 128 259 46 5 36 125 .266
Philadelphia 856 139 226 38 6 37 133 .264
Colorado 1065 158 278 44 9 39 152 .261
Washington 924 131 241 44 5 35 125 .261
Atlanta 998 152 258 66 1 42 149 .259
San Francisco 1109 159 279 51 7 41 153 .252
L.A. Dodgers 1116 188 280 53 3 63 178 .251
San Diego 1087 179 273 50 7 61 172 .251
Miami 835 116 204 32 3 22 106 .244
Arizona 1070 138 260 62 3 26 132 .243
St. Louis 659 90 159 27 4 18 87 .241
Chicago Cubs 948 138 216 47 4 37 132 .228
Pittsburgh 931 111 204 31 2 25 107 .219
Cincinnati 926 122 197 39 2 46 120 .213
Milwaukee 983 112 207 40 4 34 109 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 24 9 296.2 222 87 284 2.67
St. Louis 11 11 179.0 118 74 159 3.32
Cincinnati 13 17 249.1 192 111 316 3.83
Atlanta 18 12 255.0 227 111 244 4.16
Miami 14 12 217.1 209 101 192 4.31
Chicago Cubs 18 12 261.0 239 91 260 4.55
Milwaukee 13 17 263.1 246 105 307 4.58
Colorado 16 15 274.1 269 88 215 4.63
San Diego 19 14 288.0 262 103 290 4.72
N.Y. Mets 13 16 250.1 251 85 272 4.85
Washington 11 17 241.0 265 96 231 4.97
Pittsburgh 9 19 246.2 229 125 237 5.00
San Francisco 15 18 288.1 275 121 263 5.03
Philadelphia 12 14 218.0 254 76 230 5.24
Arizona 13 19 276.0 266 136 298 5.25