National League Team Statistics
Through August 27
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|972
|128
|259
|46
|5
|36
|125
|.266
|Philadelphia
|856
|139
|226
|38
|6
|37
|133
|.264
|Colorado
|1065
|158
|278
|44
|9
|39
|152
|.261
|Washington
|924
|131
|241
|44
|5
|35
|125
|.261
|Atlanta
|998
|152
|258
|66
|1
|42
|149
|.259
|San Francisco
|1109
|159
|279
|51
|7
|41
|153
|.252
|L.A. Dodgers
|1116
|188
|280
|53
|3
|63
|178
|.251
|San Diego
|1087
|179
|273
|50
|7
|61
|172
|.251
|Miami
|835
|116
|204
|32
|3
|22
|106
|.244
|Arizona
|1070
|138
|260
|62
|3
|26
|132
|.243
|St. Louis
|659
|90
|159
|27
|4
|18
|87
|.241
|Chicago Cubs
|948
|138
|216
|47
|4
|37
|132
|.228
|Pittsburgh
|931
|111
|204
|31
|2
|25
|107
|.219
|Cincinnati
|926
|122
|197
|39
|2
|46
|120
|.213
|Milwaukee
|983
|112
|207
|40
|4
|34
|109
|.211
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|24
|9
|296.2
|222
|87
|284
|2.67
|St. Louis
|11
|11
|179.0
|118
|74
|159
|3.32
|Cincinnati
|13
|17
|249.1
|192
|111
|316
|3.83
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|255.0
|227
|111
|244
|4.16
|Miami
|14
|12
|217.1
|209
|101
|192
|4.31
|Chicago Cubs
|18
|12
|261.0
|239
|91
|260
|4.55
|Milwaukee
|13
|17
|263.1
|246
|105
|307
|4.58
|Colorado
|16
|15
|274.1
|269
|88
|215
|4.63
|San Diego
|19
|14
|288.0
|262
|103
|290
|4.72
|N.Y. Mets
|13
|16
|250.1
|251
|85
|272
|4.85
|Washington
|11
|17
|241.0
|265
|96
|231
|4.97
|Pittsburgh
|9
|19
|246.2
|229
|125
|237
|5.00
|San Francisco
|15
|18
|288.1
|275
|121
|263
|5.03
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|218.0
|254
|76
|230
|5.24
|Arizona
|13
|19
|276.0
|266
|136
|298
|5.25
