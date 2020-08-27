https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15518222.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 26
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|972
|128
|259
|46
|5
|36
|125
|.266
|Philadelphia
|856
|139
|226
|38
|6
|37
|133
|.264
|Colorado
|1065
|158
|278
|44
|9
|39
|152
|.261
|Washington
|924
|131
|241
|44
|5
|35
|125
|.261
|Atlanta
|998
|152
|258
|66
|1
|42
|149
|.259
|San Francisco
|1061
|159
|273
|49
|7
|41
|153
|.257
|L.A. Dodgers
|1063
|179
|266
|49
|3
|61
|169
|.250
|San Diego
|1029
|166
|254
|48
|7
|56
|160
|.247
|Miami
|835
|116
|204
|32
|3
|22
|106
|.244
|Arizona
|1070
|138
|260
|62
|3
|26
|132
|.243
|St. Louis
|608
|87
|147
|25
|3
|17
|84
|.242
|Chicago Cubs
|948
|138
|216
|47
|4
|37
|132
|.228
|Pittsburgh
|872
|105
|192
|31
|2
|25
|102
|.220
|Milwaukee
|933
|111
|199
|40
|4
|33
|108
|.213
|Cincinnati
|868
|110
|176
|35
|2
|42
|108
|.203
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|22
|9
|282.2
|216
|84
|271
|2.80
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|164.0
|106
|70
|152
|3.46
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|235.1
|184
|105
|303
|4.02
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|255.0
|227
|111
|244
|4.16
|Miami
|14
|12
|217.1
|209
|101
|192
|4.31
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|249.1
|225
|96
|293
|4.40
|San Diego
|18
|13
|274.0
|244
|95
|274
|4.47
|Chicago Cubs
|18
|12
|261.0
|239
|91
|260
|4.55
|Colorado
|16
|15
|274.1
|269
|88
|215
|4.63
|N.Y. Mets
|13
|16
|250.1
|251
|85
|272
|4.85
|Washington
|11
|17
|241.0
|265
|96
|231
|4.97
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|274.1
|261
|115
|248
|4.99
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|218.0
|254
|76
|230
|5.24
|Pittsburgh
|7
|19
|231.2
|217
|119
|231
|5.24
|Arizona
|13
|19
|276.0
|266
|136
|298
|5.25
