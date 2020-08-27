Recommended Video:

Through August 26

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 972 128 259 46 5 36 125 .266
Philadelphia 856 139 226 38 6 37 133 .264
Colorado 1065 158 278 44 9 39 152 .261
Washington 924 131 241 44 5 35 125 .261
Atlanta 998 152 258 66 1 42 149 .259
San Francisco 1061 159 273 49 7 41 153 .257
L.A. Dodgers 1063 179 266 49 3 61 169 .250
San Diego 1029 166 254 48 7 56 160 .247
Miami 835 116 204 32 3 22 106 .244
Arizona 1070 138 260 62 3 26 132 .243
St. Louis 608 87 147 25 3 17 84 .242
Chicago Cubs 948 138 216 47 4 37 132 .228
Pittsburgh 872 105 192 31 2 25 102 .220
Milwaukee 933 111 199 40 4 33 108 .213
Cincinnati 868 110 176 35 2 42 108 .203

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 22 9 282.2 216 84 271 2.80
St. Louis 11 9 164.0 106 70 152 3.46
Cincinnati 11 17 235.1 184 105 303 4.02
Atlanta 18 12 255.0 227 111 244 4.16
Miami 14 12 217.1 209 101 192 4.31
Milwaukee 13 15 249.1 225 96 293 4.40
San Diego 18 13 274.0 244 95 274 4.47
Chicago Cubs 18 12 261.0 239 91 260 4.55
Colorado 16 15 274.1 269 88 215 4.63
N.Y. Mets 13 16 250.1 251 85 272 4.85
Washington 11 17 241.0 265 96 231 4.97
San Francisco 15 16 274.1 261 115 248 4.99
Philadelphia 12 14 218.0 254 76 230 5.24
Pittsburgh 7 19 231.2 217 119 231 5.24
Arizona 13 19 276.0 266 136 298 5.25