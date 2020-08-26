Recommended Video:

Through August 25

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 940 123 250 45 5 34 120 .266
Washington 890 129 234 43 5 34 123 .263
Philadelphia 820 136 214 38 5 36 130 .261
Colorado 1028 150 267 42 9 37 144 .260
Atlanta 952 145 247 64 1 38 142 .259
San Francisco 1061 159 273 49 7 41 153 .257
L.A. Dodgers 1063 179 266 49 3 61 169 .250
San Diego 1029 166 254 48 7 56 160 .247
Miami 804 112 198 31 3 22 102 .246
Arizona 1035 131 251 60 2 26 125 .243
St. Louis 574 81 138 23 3 17 78 .240
Chicago Cubs 914 132 205 45 4 36 126 .224
Pittsburgh 840 102 186 31 2 24 99 .221
Milwaukee 933 111 199 40 4 33 108 .213
Cincinnati 868 110 176 35 2 42 108 .203

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 22 9 282.2 216 84 271 2.80
St. Louis 10 9 155.0 99 65 146 3.37
Cincinnati 11 17 235.1 185 105 303 4.05
Miami 14 11 209.1 200 97 185 4.30
Atlanta 16 12 241.0 220 108 233 4.33
Milwaukee 13 15 249.1 225 96 293 4.40
Chicago Cubs 18 11 253.0 221 89 252 4.45
San Diego 18 13 274.0 244 95 274 4.47
Colorado 15 15 265.1 260 82 209 4.55
N.Y. Mets 12 16 241.1 245 80 256 4.89
San Francisco 15 16 274.1 261 115 248 4.99
Pittsburgh 7 18 223.2 205 117 227 5.03
Washington 11 16 232.0 253 93 226 5.04
Arizona 13 18 267.0 255 128 284 5.16
Philadelphia 11 14 209.0 247 74 219 5.38