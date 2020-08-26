https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15515275.php
National League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through August 25
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|940
|123
|250
|45
|5
|34
|120
|.266
|Washington
|890
|129
|234
|43
|5
|34
|123
|.263
|Philadelphia
|820
|136
|214
|38
|5
|36
|130
|.261
|Colorado
|1028
|150
|267
|42
|9
|37
|144
|.260
|Atlanta
|952
|145
|247
|64
|1
|38
|142
|.259
|San Francisco
|1061
|159
|273
|49
|7
|41
|153
|.257
|L.A. Dodgers
|1063
|179
|266
|49
|3
|61
|169
|.250
|San Diego
|1029
|166
|254
|48
|7
|56
|160
|.247
|Miami
|804
|112
|198
|31
|3
|22
|102
|.246
|Arizona
|1035
|131
|251
|60
|2
|26
|125
|.243
|St. Louis
|574
|81
|138
|23
|3
|17
|78
|.240
|Chicago Cubs
|914
|132
|205
|45
|4
|36
|126
|.224
|Pittsburgh
|840
|102
|186
|31
|2
|24
|99
|.221
|Milwaukee
|933
|111
|199
|40
|4
|33
|108
|.213
|Cincinnati
|868
|110
|176
|35
|2
|42
|108
|.203
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|22
|9
|282.2
|216
|84
|271
|2.80
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|155.0
|99
|65
|146
|3.37
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|235.1
|185
|105
|303
|4.05
|Miami
|14
|11
|209.1
|200
|97
|185
|4.30
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|241.0
|220
|108
|233
|4.33
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|249.1
|225
|96
|293
|4.40
|Chicago Cubs
|18
|11
|253.0
|221
|89
|252
|4.45
|San Diego
|18
|13
|274.0
|244
|95
|274
|4.47
|Colorado
|15
|15
|265.1
|260
|82
|209
|4.55
|N.Y. Mets
|12
|16
|241.1
|245
|80
|256
|4.89
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|274.1
|261
|115
|248
|4.99
|Pittsburgh
|7
|18
|223.2
|205
|117
|227
|5.03
|Washington
|11
|16
|232.0
|253
|93
|226
|5.04
|Arizona
|13
|18
|267.0
|255
|128
|284
|5.16
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|209.0
|247
|74
|219
|5.38
View Comments