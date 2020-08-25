https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15512175.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 24
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|888
|123
|238
|43
|5
|34
|120
|.268
|Washington
|857
|126
|226
|42
|5
|32
|121
|.264
|Colorado
|992
|145
|258
|38
|8
|36
|140
|.260
|Atlanta
|952
|145
|247
|64
|1
|38
|142
|.259
|Philadelphia
|782
|128
|202
|36
|5
|35
|122
|.258
|San Francisco
|1015
|149
|259
|47
|7
|38
|144
|.255
|Miami
|757
|105
|190
|28
|3
|22
|96
|.251
|L.A. Dodgers
|1018
|171
|254
|46
|3
|59
|163
|.250
|San Diego
|991
|163
|243
|44
|6
|55
|157
|.245
|Arizona
|1000
|127
|242
|56
|2
|24
|121
|.242
|St. Louis
|542
|77
|130
|21
|2
|17
|74
|.240
|Pittsburgh
|813
|102
|186
|31
|2
|24
|99
|.229
|Chicago Cubs
|882
|131
|201
|45
|3
|35
|125
|.228
|Milwaukee
|905
|108
|194
|39
|4
|33
|106
|.214
|Cincinnati
|837
|108
|172
|34
|2
|42
|106
|.205
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|22
|8
|272.0
|202
|81
|257
|2.65
|St. Louis
|10
|8
|146.0
|89
|62
|139
|3.27
|Cincinnati
|11
|16
|227.1
|180
|101
|291
|4.16
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|241.0
|220
|108
|233
|4.33
|Chicago Cubs
|18
|10
|245.0
|211
|82
|244
|4.33
|San Diego
|18
|12
|265.0
|231
|93
|261
|4.35
|Milwaukee
|12
|15
|240.1
|221
|95
|280
|4.49
|Colorado
|14
|15
|256.1
|251
|76
|199
|4.56
|Miami
|12
|11
|195.1
|188
|89
|177
|4.61
|N.Y. Mets
|12
|14
|228.1
|237
|77
|243
|4.89
|Washington
|11
|15
|223.0
|241
|88
|222
|4.92
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|263.1
|249
|110
|235
|4.99
|Pittsburgh
|7
|17
|215.2
|196
|113
|222
|5.05
|Arizona
|13
|17
|258.0
|246
|122
|274
|5.16
|Philadelphia
|10
|14
|200.0
|239
|72
|215
|5.54
