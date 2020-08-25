Recommended Video:

Through August 24

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 888 123 238 43 5 34 120 .268
Washington 857 126 226 42 5 32 121 .264
Colorado 992 145 258 38 8 36 140 .260
Atlanta 952 145 247 64 1 38 142 .259
Philadelphia 782 128 202 36 5 35 122 .258
San Francisco 1015 149 259 47 7 38 144 .255
Miami 757 105 190 28 3 22 96 .251
L.A. Dodgers 1018 171 254 46 3 59 163 .250
San Diego 991 163 243 44 6 55 157 .245
Arizona 1000 127 242 56 2 24 121 .242
St. Louis 542 77 130 21 2 17 74 .240
Pittsburgh 813 102 186 31 2 24 99 .229
Chicago Cubs 882 131 201 45 3 35 125 .228
Milwaukee 905 108 194 39 4 33 106 .214
Cincinnati 837 108 172 34 2 42 106 .205

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 22 8 272.0 202 81 257 2.65
St. Louis 10 8 146.0 89 62 139 3.27
Cincinnati 11 16 227.1 180 101 291 4.16
Atlanta 16 12 241.0 220 108 233 4.33
Chicago Cubs 18 10 245.0 211 82 244 4.33
San Diego 18 12 265.0 231 93 261 4.35
Milwaukee 12 15 240.1 221 95 280 4.49
Colorado 14 15 256.1 251 76 199 4.56
Miami 12 11 195.1 188 89 177 4.61
N.Y. Mets 12 14 228.1 237 77 243 4.89
Washington 11 15 223.0 241 88 222 4.92
San Francisco 14 16 263.1 249 110 235 4.99
Pittsburgh 7 17 215.2 196 113 222 5.05
Arizona 13 17 258.0 246 122 274 5.16
Philadelphia 10 14 200.0 239 72 215 5.54