National League Team Statistics
Through August 22
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|888
|123
|238
|43
|5
|34
|120
|.268
|Colorado
|925
|139
|241
|37
|8
|32
|134
|.261
|Washington
|786
|109
|204
|35
|4
|31
|106
|.260
|Atlanta
|918
|141
|238
|58
|1
|38
|138
|.259
|Philadelphia
|746
|123
|192
|36
|5
|32
|117
|.257
|San Francisco
|982
|143
|249
|44
|7
|36
|138
|.254
|San Diego
|961
|158
|237
|43
|6
|54
|152
|.247
|L.A. Dodgers
|985
|160
|242
|46
|3
|52
|152
|.246
|Arizona
|938
|124
|231
|55
|2
|22
|118
|.246
|Miami
|680
|91
|164
|25
|3
|20
|82
|.241
|Pittsburgh
|782
|97
|177
|29
|2
|23
|94
|.226
|Chicago Cubs
|816
|120
|184
|41
|3
|31
|114
|.225
|St. Louis
|473
|62
|106
|15
|2
|14
|59
|.224
|Milwaukee
|840
|100
|180
|33
|4
|30
|98
|.214
|Cincinnati
|780
|104
|164
|33
|2
|39
|102
|.210
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|21
|8
|263.0
|193
|79
|250
|2.63
|St. Louis
|8
|8
|128.0
|82
|54
|131
|3.45
|Cincinnati
|11
|14
|211.1
|161
|93
|273
|4.05
|Atlanta
|16
|11
|232.0
|210
|105
|223
|4.31
|San Diego
|17
|12
|256.0
|226
|92
|253
|4.39
|Colorado
|13
|14
|239.1
|233
|68
|192
|4.40
|Miami
|11
|10
|178.1
|166
|77
|167
|4.49
|Chicago Cubs
|16
|10
|227.0
|197
|76
|221
|4.52
|Milwaukee
|11
|14
|223.1
|207
|91
|259
|4.55
|Washington
|10
|14
|205.0
|215
|82
|205
|4.74
|N.Y. Mets
|12
|14
|228.1
|237
|77
|243
|4.89
|San Francisco
|13
|16
|254.1
|244
|107
|225
|5.13
|Pittsburgh
|6
|17
|206.2
|189
|111
|210
|5.14
|Arizona
|13
|15
|241.0
|228
|117
|260
|5.23
|Philadelphia
|9
|14
|191.0
|230
|68
|205
|5.61
