Through August 22

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 888 123 238 43 5 34 120 .268
Colorado 925 139 241 37 8 32 134 .261
Washington 786 109 204 35 4 31 106 .260
Atlanta 918 141 238 58 1 38 138 .259
Philadelphia 746 123 192 36 5 32 117 .257
San Francisco 982 143 249 44 7 36 138 .254
San Diego 961 158 237 43 6 54 152 .247
L.A. Dodgers 985 160 242 46 3 52 152 .246
Arizona 938 124 231 55 2 22 118 .246
Miami 680 91 164 25 3 20 82 .241
Pittsburgh 782 97 177 29 2 23 94 .226
Chicago Cubs 816 120 184 41 3 31 114 .225
St. Louis 473 62 106 15 2 14 59 .224
Milwaukee 840 100 180 33 4 30 98 .214
Cincinnati 780 104 164 33 2 39 102 .210

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 21 8 263.0 193 79 250 2.63
St. Louis 8 8 128.0 82 54 131 3.45
Cincinnati 11 14 211.1 161 93 273 4.05
Atlanta 16 11 232.0 210 105 223 4.31
San Diego 17 12 256.0 226 92 253 4.39
Colorado 13 14 239.1 233 68 192 4.40
Miami 11 10 178.1 166 77 167 4.49
Chicago Cubs 16 10 227.0 197 76 221 4.52
Milwaukee 11 14 223.1 207 91 259 4.55
Washington 10 14 205.0 215 82 205 4.74
N.Y. Mets 12 14 228.1 237 77 243 4.89
San Francisco 13 16 254.1 244 107 225 5.13
Pittsburgh 6 17 206.2 189 111 210 5.14
Arizona 13 15 241.0 228 117 260 5.23
Philadelphia 9 14 191.0 230 68 205 5.61