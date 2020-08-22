https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15506876.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 21
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|888
|123
|238
|43
|5
|34
|120
|.268
|Colorado
|895
|136
|237
|36
|8
|31
|132
|.265
|Philadelphia
|713
|118
|185
|36
|5
|30
|112
|.259
|Atlanta
|881
|135
|227
|56
|1
|37
|132
|.258
|Washington
|737
|101
|190
|33
|4
|29
|99
|.258
|San Francisco
|954
|138
|244
|42
|7
|36
|134
|.256
|Arizona
|907
|123
|228
|53
|2
|22
|117
|.251
|L.A. Dodgers
|960
|156
|237
|45
|3
|50
|150
|.247
|San Diego
|924
|145
|223
|42
|6
|48
|139
|.241
|Miami
|626
|82
|148
|24
|3
|18
|74
|.236
|Chicago Cubs
|785
|116
|178
|39
|3
|31
|110
|.227
|St. Louis
|445
|59
|99
|14
|2
|13
|56
|.222
|Pittsburgh
|744
|85
|163
|23
|2
|20
|82
|.219
|Milwaukee
|808
|95
|173
|30
|4
|28
|93
|.214
|Cincinnati
|750
|104
|160
|32
|2
|39
|102
|.213
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|20
|8
|254.0
|189
|75
|246
|2.66
|St. Louis
|7
|8
|119.0
|78
|52
|127
|3.71
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|203.1
|154
|88
|267
|4.07
|Milwaukee
|11
|13
|215.1
|193
|87
|253
|4.26
|Atlanta
|15
|11
|223.0
|203
|101
|214
|4.32
|Colorado
|13
|13
|231.1
|228
|62
|183
|4.40
|Chicago Cubs
|16
|9
|218.0
|183
|73
|212
|4.42
|Miami
|10
|9
|165.1
|152
|71
|157
|4.46
|San Diego
|16
|12
|247.0
|221
|90
|246
|4.48
|Washington
|9
|13
|192.0
|199
|76
|193
|4.64
|N.Y. Mets
|12
|14
|228.1
|237
|77
|243
|4.89
|Pittsburgh
|5
|17
|197.2
|182
|104
|201
|5.15
|Arizona
|13
|14
|233.0
|223
|109
|253
|5.21
|San Francisco
|12
|16
|245.1
|241
|107
|221
|5.32
|Philadelphia
|9
|13
|182.1
|219
|66
|195
|5.58
