Through August 21

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 888 123 238 43 5 34 120 .268
Colorado 895 136 237 36 8 31 132 .265
Philadelphia 713 118 185 36 5 30 112 .259
Atlanta 881 135 227 56 1 37 132 .258
Washington 737 101 190 33 4 29 99 .258
San Francisco 954 138 244 42 7 36 134 .256
Arizona 907 123 228 53 2 22 117 .251
L.A. Dodgers 960 156 237 45 3 50 150 .247
San Diego 924 145 223 42 6 48 139 .241
Miami 626 82 148 24 3 18 74 .236
Chicago Cubs 785 116 178 39 3 31 110 .227
St. Louis 445 59 99 14 2 13 56 .222
Pittsburgh 744 85 163 23 2 20 82 .219
Milwaukee 808 95 173 30 4 28 93 .214
Cincinnati 750 104 160 32 2 39 102 .213

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 20 8 254.0 189 75 246 2.66
St. Louis 7 8 119.0 78 52 127 3.71
Cincinnati 11 13 203.1 154 88 267 4.07
Milwaukee 11 13 215.1 193 87 253 4.26
Atlanta 15 11 223.0 203 101 214 4.32
Colorado 13 13 231.1 228 62 183 4.40
Chicago Cubs 16 9 218.0 183 73 212 4.42
Miami 10 9 165.1 152 71 157 4.46
San Diego 16 12 247.0 221 90 246 4.48
Washington 9 13 192.0 199 76 193 4.64
N.Y. Mets 12 14 228.1 237 77 243 4.89
Pittsburgh 5 17 197.2 182 104 201 5.15
Arizona 13 14 233.0 223 109 253 5.21
San Francisco 12 16 245.1 241 107 221 5.32
Philadelphia 9 13 182.1 219 66 195 5.58