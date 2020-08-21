https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15504219.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 20
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|864
|135
|233
|36
|8
|31
|131
|.270
|N.Y. Mets
|888
|123
|238
|43
|5
|34
|120
|.268
|Washington
|706
|99
|186
|33
|4
|27
|97
|.263
|Philadelphia
|681
|116
|178
|33
|5
|30
|110
|.261
|San Francisco
|922
|132
|234
|39
|7
|34
|128
|.254
|Arizona
|874
|121
|221
|50
|2
|22
|115
|.253
|Atlanta
|843
|124
|213
|54
|1
|34
|122
|.253
|L.A. Dodgers
|929
|151
|227
|40
|3
|50
|145
|.244
|San Diego
|897
|141
|214
|39
|6
|48
|135
|.239
|Miami
|591
|79
|139
|22
|3
|17
|71
|.235
|St. Louis
|415
|57
|96
|14
|2
|13
|54
|.231
|Chicago Cubs
|751
|115
|171
|38
|3
|31
|109
|.228
|Cincinnati
|720
|100
|158
|32
|2
|38
|98
|.219
|Milwaukee
|777
|93
|168
|30
|4
|26
|91
|.216
|Pittsburgh
|708
|78
|149
|23
|1
|19
|75
|.210
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|19
|8
|245.0
|185
|75
|232
|2.72
|St. Louis
|7
|7
|110.0
|76
|48
|118
|4.01
|Milwaukee
|11
|12
|207.1
|179
|86
|248
|4.12
|Cincinnati
|10
|13
|194.1
|151
|83
|260
|4.17
|Chicago Cubs
|16
|8
|209.0
|171
|72
|200
|4.18
|Colorado
|13
|12
|223.1
|218
|59
|182
|4.35
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|214.0
|196
|97
|206
|4.42
|San Diego
|15
|12
|238.0
|213
|83
|233
|4.54
|Miami
|9
|9
|156.1
|148
|70
|145
|4.61
|Washington
|9
|12
|183.0
|190
|73
|179
|4.72
|N.Y. Mets
|12
|14
|228.1
|237
|77
|243
|4.89
|Arizona
|13
|13
|225.0
|213
|102
|242
|5.16
|Pittsburgh
|4
|17
|188.2
|177
|99
|198
|5.30
|San Francisco
|11
|16
|236.1
|234
|107
|211
|5.45
|Philadelphia
|9
|12
|174.1
|205
|62
|185
|5.58
