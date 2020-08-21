Recommended Video:

Through August 20

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 864 135 233 36 8 31 131 .270
N.Y. Mets 888 123 238 43 5 34 120 .268
Washington 706 99 186 33 4 27 97 .263
Philadelphia 681 116 178 33 5 30 110 .261
San Francisco 922 132 234 39 7 34 128 .254
Arizona 874 121 221 50 2 22 115 .253
Atlanta 843 124 213 54 1 34 122 .253
L.A. Dodgers 929 151 227 40 3 50 145 .244
San Diego 897 141 214 39 6 48 135 .239
Miami 591 79 139 22 3 17 71 .235
St. Louis 415 57 96 14 2 13 54 .231
Chicago Cubs 751 115 171 38 3 31 109 .228
Cincinnati 720 100 158 32 2 38 98 .219
Milwaukee 777 93 168 30 4 26 91 .216
Pittsburgh 708 78 149 23 1 19 75 .210

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 19 8 245.0 185 75 232 2.72
St. Louis 7 7 110.0 76 48 118 4.01
Milwaukee 11 12 207.1 179 86 248 4.12
Cincinnati 10 13 194.1 151 83 260 4.17
Chicago Cubs 16 8 209.0 171 72 200 4.18
Colorado 13 12 223.1 218 59 182 4.35
Atlanta 14 11 214.0 196 97 206 4.42
San Diego 15 12 238.0 213 83 233 4.54
Miami 9 9 156.1 148 70 145 4.61
Washington 9 12 183.0 190 73 179 4.72
N.Y. Mets 12 14 228.1 237 77 243 4.89
Arizona 13 13 225.0 213 102 242 5.16
Pittsburgh 4 17 188.2 177 99 198 5.30
San Francisco 11 16 236.1 234 107 211 5.45
Philadelphia 9 12 174.1 205 62 185 5.58