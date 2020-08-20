https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15497284.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 19
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|888
|123
|238
|43
|5
|34
|120
|.268
|Colorado
|823
|127
|219
|34
|7
|28
|123
|.266
|Washington
|706
|99
|186
|33
|4
|27
|97
|.263
|Philadelphia
|626
|106
|163
|30
|5
|29
|100
|.260
|Arizona
|842
|120
|215
|49
|2
|21
|114
|.255
|Atlanta
|843
|124
|213
|54
|1
|34
|122
|.253
|San Francisco
|887
|122
|222
|36
|7
|32
|118
|.250
|L.A. Dodgers
|895
|145
|220
|38
|3
|49
|141
|.246
|San Diego
|861
|133
|204
|37
|6
|45
|128
|.237
|Miami
|591
|79
|139
|22
|3
|17
|71
|.235
|St. Louis
|384
|52
|89
|13
|2
|13
|50
|.232
|Chicago Cubs
|751
|115
|171
|38
|3
|31
|109
|.228
|Cincinnati
|685
|96
|150
|30
|2
|37
|95
|.219
|Milwaukee
|746
|92
|163
|30
|4
|25
|90
|.218
|Pittsburgh
|674
|78
|142
|23
|1
|19
|75
|.211
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|18
|8
|236.0
|181
|74
|218
|2.78
|Milwaukee
|11
|11
|199.1
|166
|82
|239
|4.02
|Cincinnati
|10
|12
|186.0
|144
|78
|249
|4.11
|Colorado
|13
|11
|214.1
|208
|57
|173
|4.12
|Chicago Cubs
|16
|8
|209.0
|171
|72
|200
|4.18
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|101.0
|68
|44
|112
|4.19
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|214.0
|196
|97
|206
|4.42
|San Diego
|14
|12
|228.0
|205
|78
|217
|4.46
|Miami
|9
|9
|156.1
|148
|70
|145
|4.61
|Washington
|9
|12
|183.0
|190
|73
|179
|4.72
|N.Y. Mets
|12
|14
|228.1
|237
|77
|243
|4.89
|Arizona
|13
|12
|217.0
|205
|98
|234
|5.14
|San Francisco
|10
|16
|227.1
|224
|102
|199
|5.46
|Pittsburgh
|4
|16
|179.2
|170
|93
|190
|5.51
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|162.0
|186
|54
|171
|5.56
