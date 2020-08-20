Recommended Video:

Through August 19

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 888 123 238 43 5 34 120 .268
Colorado 823 127 219 34 7 28 123 .266
Washington 706 99 186 33 4 27 97 .263
Philadelphia 626 106 163 30 5 29 100 .260
Arizona 842 120 215 49 2 21 114 .255
Atlanta 843 124 213 54 1 34 122 .253
San Francisco 887 122 222 36 7 32 118 .250
L.A. Dodgers 895 145 220 38 3 49 141 .246
San Diego 861 133 204 37 6 45 128 .237
Miami 591 79 139 22 3 17 71 .235
St. Louis 384 52 89 13 2 13 50 .232
Chicago Cubs 751 115 171 38 3 31 109 .228
Cincinnati 685 96 150 30 2 37 95 .219
Milwaukee 746 92 163 30 4 25 90 .218
Pittsburgh 674 78 142 23 1 19 75 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 18 8 236.0 181 74 218 2.78
Milwaukee 11 11 199.1 166 82 239 4.02
Cincinnati 10 12 186.0 144 78 249 4.11
Colorado 13 11 214.1 208 57 173 4.12
Chicago Cubs 16 8 209.0 171 72 200 4.18
St. Louis 6 7 101.0 68 44 112 4.19
Atlanta 14 11 214.0 196 97 206 4.42
San Diego 14 12 228.0 205 78 217 4.46
Miami 9 9 156.1 148 70 145 4.61
Washington 9 12 183.0 190 73 179 4.72
N.Y. Mets 12 14 228.1 237 77 243 4.89
Arizona 13 12 217.0 205 98 234 5.14
San Francisco 10 16 227.1 224 102 199 5.46
Pittsburgh 4 16 179.2 170 93 190 5.51
Philadelphia 9 10 162.0 186 54 171 5.56