Through August 18

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Philadelphia 596 103 160 28 5 29 97 .268
N.Y. Mets 854 118 228 39 5 33 115 .267
Colorado 788 121 209 33 7 28 117 .265
Washington 706 99 186 33 4 27 97 .263
Arizona 812 119 209 49 2 21 113 .257
Atlanta 843 124 213 54 1 34 122 .253
L.A. Dodgers 860 141 213 37 3 46 137 .248
San Francisco 854 115 212 34 7 30 111 .248
Miami 556 76 132 22 3 17 69 .237
San Diego 825 127 195 35 6 42 122 .236
Chicago Cubs 703 108 163 38 2 29 102 .232
St. Louis 330 41 75 10 2 12 39 .227
Cincinnati 635 91 140 30 2 33 90 .220
Milwaukee 711 83 152 29 4 21 81 .214
Pittsburgh 644 77 137 22 1 19 74 .213

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 18 7 228.0 172 70 209 2.64
Colorado 13 10 205.1 188 56 170 3.73
Chicago Cubs 15 7 195.0 157 64 183 4.02
Milwaukee 10 11 190.1 156 81 231 4.07
St. Louis 5 6 87.0 60 36 96 4.14
Cincinnati 9 11 173.0 136 72 230 4.27
Atlanta 14 11 214.0 196 97 206 4.42
Miami 9 8 147.1 138 67 137 4.58
San Diego 13 12 218.0 199 76 208 4.58
Washington 9 12 183.0 190 73 179 4.72
N.Y. Mets 11 14 219.1 230 74 231 4.97
Arizona 13 11 209.0 199 92 225 5.17
Pittsburgh 4 15 170.2 165 85 179 5.48
Philadelphia 9 9 154.0 177 47 161 5.49
San Francisco 9 16 218.1 218 99 186 5.61