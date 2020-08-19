https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15494403.php
National League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through August 18
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Philadelphia
|596
|103
|160
|28
|5
|29
|97
|.268
|N.Y. Mets
|854
|118
|228
|39
|5
|33
|115
|.267
|Colorado
|788
|121
|209
|33
|7
|28
|117
|.265
|Washington
|706
|99
|186
|33
|4
|27
|97
|.263
|Arizona
|812
|119
|209
|49
|2
|21
|113
|.257
|Atlanta
|843
|124
|213
|54
|1
|34
|122
|.253
|L.A. Dodgers
|860
|141
|213
|37
|3
|46
|137
|.248
|San Francisco
|854
|115
|212
|34
|7
|30
|111
|.248
|Miami
|556
|76
|132
|22
|3
|17
|69
|.237
|San Diego
|825
|127
|195
|35
|6
|42
|122
|.236
|Chicago Cubs
|703
|108
|163
|38
|2
|29
|102
|.232
|St. Louis
|330
|41
|75
|10
|2
|12
|39
|.227
|Cincinnati
|635
|91
|140
|30
|2
|33
|90
|.220
|Milwaukee
|711
|83
|152
|29
|4
|21
|81
|.214
|Pittsburgh
|644
|77
|137
|22
|1
|19
|74
|.213
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|18
|7
|228.0
|172
|70
|209
|2.64
|Colorado
|13
|10
|205.1
|188
|56
|170
|3.73
|Chicago Cubs
|15
|7
|195.0
|157
|64
|183
|4.02
|Milwaukee
|10
|11
|190.1
|156
|81
|231
|4.07
|St. Louis
|5
|6
|87.0
|60
|36
|96
|4.14
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|173.0
|136
|72
|230
|4.27
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|214.0
|196
|97
|206
|4.42
|Miami
|9
|8
|147.1
|138
|67
|137
|4.58
|San Diego
|13
|12
|218.0
|199
|76
|208
|4.58
|Washington
|9
|12
|183.0
|190
|73
|179
|4.72
|N.Y. Mets
|11
|14
|219.1
|230
|74
|231
|4.97
|Arizona
|13
|11
|209.0
|199
|92
|225
|5.17
|Pittsburgh
|4
|15
|170.2
|165
|85
|179
|5.48
|Philadelphia
|9
|9
|154.0
|177
|47
|161
|5.49
|San Francisco
|9
|16
|218.1
|218
|99
|186
|5.61
View Comments