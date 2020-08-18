https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15491417.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 17
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|753
|120
|205
|33
|7
|28
|116
|.272
|N.Y. Mets
|817
|110
|218
|37
|4
|30
|107
|.267
|Philadelphia
|552
|90
|144
|25
|5
|25
|84
|.261
|Washington
|664
|91
|169
|30
|3
|27
|89
|.255
|Arizona
|779
|109
|198
|46
|2
|19
|104
|.254
|L.A. Dodgers
|831
|139
|207
|36
|3
|46
|135
|.249
|Atlanta
|804
|119
|199
|51
|1
|33
|117
|.248
|San Francisco
|817
|107
|202
|29
|7
|28
|103
|.247
|San Diego
|787
|121
|183
|34
|6
|40
|116
|.233
|Miami
|519
|73
|121
|19
|3
|17
|66
|.233
|Chicago Cubs
|672
|102
|154
|36
|1
|27
|96
|.229
|St. Louis
|297
|38
|66
|9
|2
|12
|37
|.222
|Milwaukee
|671
|80
|148
|28
|4
|21
|79
|.221
|Cincinnati
|635
|91
|140
|30
|2
|33
|90
|.220
|Pittsburgh
|606
|74
|128
|20
|1
|19
|71
|.211
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|17
|7
|219.0
|169
|68
|203
|2.71
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|79.0
|51
|28
|82
|3.87
|Colorado
|13
|9
|195.0
|183
|55
|162
|3.92
|Chicago Cubs
|14
|7
|186.0
|148
|59
|171
|4.06
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|179.0
|151
|74
|220
|4.17
|Atlanta
|14
|10
|205.0
|179
|93
|202
|4.26
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|173.0
|136
|72
|230
|4.27
|Miami
|9
|7
|138.1
|128
|61
|131
|4.36
|San Diego
|12
|12
|209.0
|194
|69
|197
|4.65
|Washington
|8
|12
|174.0
|176
|69
|170
|4.71
|N.Y. Mets
|10
|14
|210.1
|219
|74
|221
|5.05
|Arizona
|12
|11
|200.0
|195
|89
|212
|5.36
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|145.0
|166
|41
|146
|5.46
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|160.2
|159
|81
|168
|5.55
|San Francisco
|8
|16
|209.1
|213
|96
|181
|5.76
