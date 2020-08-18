Recommended Video:

Through August 17

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 753 120 205 33 7 28 116 .272
N.Y. Mets 817 110 218 37 4 30 107 .267
Philadelphia 552 90 144 25 5 25 84 .261
Washington 664 91 169 30 3 27 89 .255
Arizona 779 109 198 46 2 19 104 .254
L.A. Dodgers 831 139 207 36 3 46 135 .249
Atlanta 804 119 199 51 1 33 117 .248
San Francisco 817 107 202 29 7 28 103 .247
San Diego 787 121 183 34 6 40 116 .233
Miami 519 73 121 19 3 17 66 .233
Chicago Cubs 672 102 154 36 1 27 96 .229
St. Louis 297 38 66 9 2 12 37 .222
Milwaukee 671 80 148 28 4 21 79 .221
Cincinnati 635 91 140 30 2 33 90 .220
Pittsburgh 606 74 128 20 1 19 71 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 17 7 219.0 169 68 203 2.71
St. Louis 5 5 79.0 51 28 82 3.87
Colorado 13 9 195.0 183 55 162 3.92
Chicago Cubs 14 7 186.0 148 59 171 4.06
Milwaukee 10 10 179.0 151 74 220 4.17
Atlanta 14 10 205.0 179 93 202 4.26
Cincinnati 9 11 173.0 136 72 230 4.27
Miami 9 7 138.1 128 61 131 4.36
San Diego 12 12 209.0 194 69 197 4.65
Washington 8 12 174.0 176 69 170 4.71
N.Y. Mets 10 14 210.1 219 74 221 5.05
Arizona 12 11 200.0 195 89 212 5.36
Philadelphia 8 9 145.0 166 41 146 5.46
Pittsburgh 4 14 160.2 159 81 168 5.55
San Francisco 8 16 209.1 213 96 181 5.76