https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15488590.php
National League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through August 16
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|725
|119
|203
|33
|7
|27
|115
|.280
|N.Y. Mets
|780
|99
|204
|33
|3
|26
|96
|.262
|Philadelphia
|552
|90
|144
|25
|5
|25
|84
|.261
|Washington
|630
|85
|161
|29
|3
|23
|83
|.256
|Arizona
|744
|105
|188
|43
|2
|18
|100
|.253
|San Francisco
|782
|101
|192
|28
|6
|27
|97
|.246
|L.A. Dodgers
|797
|128
|194
|36
|3
|43
|125
|.243
|Atlanta
|765
|112
|186
|48
|1
|31
|110
|.243
|Chicago Cubs
|627
|96
|148
|33
|1
|25
|91
|.236
|St. Louis
|247
|31
|57
|7
|2
|8
|30
|.231
|San Diego
|751
|107
|172
|32
|6
|37
|103
|.229
|Miami
|481
|69
|110
|17
|3
|16
|62
|.229
|Milwaukee
|671
|80
|148
|28
|4
|21
|79
|.221
|Cincinnati
|635
|91
|140
|30
|2
|33
|90
|.220
|Pittsburgh
|606
|74
|128
|20
|1
|19
|71
|.211
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|16
|7
|210.0
|156
|66
|195
|2.49
|Miami
|9
|6
|129.1
|114
|53
|123
|3.90
|Colorado
|13
|8
|187.0
|176
|53
|156
|3.99
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|65.0
|45
|16
|65
|4.02
|Chicago Cubs
|13
|6
|172.0
|139
|54
|160
|4.03
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|179.0
|151
|74
|220
|4.17
|Atlanta
|13
|10
|196.0
|170
|86
|190
|4.18
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|173.0
|136
|72
|230
|4.27
|Washington
|8
|11
|165.1
|164
|63
|163
|4.57
|San Diego
|11
|12
|200.0
|190
|63
|189
|4.72
|N.Y. Mets
|9
|14
|201.1
|208
|67
|210
|5.10
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|145.0
|166
|41
|146
|5.46
|Arizona
|11
|11
|191.0
|189
|87
|204
|5.51
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|160.2
|159
|81
|168
|5.55
|San Francisco
|8
|15
|201.0
|201
|94
|171
|5.69
View Comments