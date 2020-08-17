Recommended Video:

Through August 16

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 725 119 203 33 7 27 115 .280
N.Y. Mets 780 99 204 33 3 26 96 .262
Philadelphia 552 90 144 25 5 25 84 .261
Washington 630 85 161 29 3 23 83 .256
Arizona 744 105 188 43 2 18 100 .253
San Francisco 782 101 192 28 6 27 97 .246
L.A. Dodgers 797 128 194 36 3 43 125 .243
Atlanta 765 112 186 48 1 31 110 .243
Chicago Cubs 627 96 148 33 1 25 91 .236
St. Louis 247 31 57 7 2 8 30 .231
San Diego 751 107 172 32 6 37 103 .229
Miami 481 69 110 17 3 16 62 .229
Milwaukee 671 80 148 28 4 21 79 .221
Cincinnati 635 91 140 30 2 33 90 .220
Pittsburgh 606 74 128 20 1 19 71 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 16 7 210.0 156 66 195 2.49
Miami 9 6 129.1 114 53 123 3.90
Colorado 13 8 187.0 176 53 156 3.99
St. Louis 4 4 65.0 45 16 65 4.02
Chicago Cubs 13 6 172.0 139 54 160 4.03
Milwaukee 10 10 179.0 151 74 220 4.17
Atlanta 13 10 196.0 170 86 190 4.18
Cincinnati 9 11 173.0 136 72 230 4.27
Washington 8 11 165.1 164 63 163 4.57
San Diego 11 12 200.0 190 63 189 4.72
N.Y. Mets 9 14 201.1 208 67 210 5.10
Philadelphia 8 9 145.0 166 41 146 5.46
Arizona 11 11 191.0 189 87 204 5.51
Pittsburgh 4 14 160.2 159 81 168 5.55
San Francisco 8 15 201.0 201 94 171 5.69