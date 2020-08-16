Recommended Video:

Through August 15

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 688 109 189 30 6 26 105 .275
N.Y. Mets 749 97 197 31 3 26 94 .263
Washington 597 79 153 29 3 23 78 .256
Arizona 713 100 180 43 2 16 95 .252
Philadelphia 515 84 130 23 4 24 79 .252
San Francisco 747 98 183 27 6 25 94 .245
Atlanta 730 108 178 46 1 31 106 .244
L.A. Dodgers 761 120 184 35 3 39 117 .242
Chicago Cubs 597 91 144 32 1 25 86 .241
St. Louis 214 29 51 7 2 8 28 .238
Miami 454 69 108 17 3 16 62 .238
San Diego 721 103 168 32 6 36 100 .233
Cincinnati 635 91 140 30 2 33 90 .220
Milwaukee 634 74 136 27 2 19 73 .215
Pittsburgh 606 74 128 20 1 19 71 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 15 7 201.0 146 63 192 2.46
St. Louis 4 3 57.0 37 14 55 3.47
Miami 9 5 120.1 106 50 107 3.89
Chicago Cubs 13 5 163.0 127 54 151 3.92
Colorado 12 8 178.0 170 47 147 3.99
Milwaukee 9 10 170.0 147 70 204 4.13
Cincinnati 9 11 173.0 136 72 230 4.27
Atlanta 12 10 187.0 168 85 179 4.38
Washington 7 11 156.1 156 62 148 4.55
San Diego 11 11 192.0 182 60 185 4.69
N.Y. Mets 9 13 193.1 194 66 202 5.07
San Francisco 8 14 192.0 184 87 163 5.25
Pittsburgh 4 14 160.2 159 81 168 5.55
Arizona 10 11 182.0 185 78 195 5.64
Philadelphia 7 9 136.0 159 40 140 5.69