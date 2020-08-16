https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15487314.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 15
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|688
|109
|189
|30
|6
|26
|105
|.275
|N.Y. Mets
|749
|97
|197
|31
|3
|26
|94
|.263
|Washington
|597
|79
|153
|29
|3
|23
|78
|.256
|Arizona
|713
|100
|180
|43
|2
|16
|95
|.252
|Philadelphia
|515
|84
|130
|23
|4
|24
|79
|.252
|San Francisco
|747
|98
|183
|27
|6
|25
|94
|.245
|Atlanta
|730
|108
|178
|46
|1
|31
|106
|.244
|L.A. Dodgers
|761
|120
|184
|35
|3
|39
|117
|.242
|Chicago Cubs
|597
|91
|144
|32
|1
|25
|86
|.241
|St. Louis
|214
|29
|51
|7
|2
|8
|28
|.238
|Miami
|454
|69
|108
|17
|3
|16
|62
|.238
|San Diego
|721
|103
|168
|32
|6
|36
|100
|.233
|Cincinnati
|635
|91
|140
|30
|2
|33
|90
|.220
|Milwaukee
|634
|74
|136
|27
|2
|19
|73
|.215
|Pittsburgh
|606
|74
|128
|20
|1
|19
|71
|.211
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|15
|7
|201.0
|146
|63
|192
|2.46
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|57.0
|37
|14
|55
|3.47
|Miami
|9
|5
|120.1
|106
|50
|107
|3.89
|Chicago Cubs
|13
|5
|163.0
|127
|54
|151
|3.92
|Colorado
|12
|8
|178.0
|170
|47
|147
|3.99
|Milwaukee
|9
|10
|170.0
|147
|70
|204
|4.13
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|173.0
|136
|72
|230
|4.27
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|187.0
|168
|85
|179
|4.38
|Washington
|7
|11
|156.1
|156
|62
|148
|4.55
|San Diego
|11
|11
|192.0
|182
|60
|185
|4.69
|N.Y. Mets
|9
|13
|193.1
|194
|66
|202
|5.07
|San Francisco
|8
|14
|192.0
|184
|87
|163
|5.25
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|160.2
|159
|81
|168
|5.55
|Arizona
|10
|11
|182.0
|185
|78
|195
|5.64
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|136.0
|159
|40
|140
|5.69
