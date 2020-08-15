Recommended Video:

Through August 14

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 653 105 179 26 4 26 101 .274
N.Y. Mets 718 95 191 30 3 25 92 .266
Washington 566 76 147 29 3 21 75 .260
Philadelphia 485 78 123 20 4 23 73 .254
Arizona 676 93 166 40 2 16 88 .246
San Francisco 714 92 176 26 5 24 89 .246
Atlanta 698 106 171 44 1 29 104 .245
Miami 423 68 102 15 3 15 61 .241
Chicago Cubs 558 86 134 29 1 23 81 .240
L.A. Dodgers 722 114 173 34 3 38 111 .240
San Diego 685 97 158 29 6 34 94 .231
Cincinnati 635 91 140 30 2 33 90 .220
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Milwaukee 593 68 126 23 2 19 67 .212
Pittsburgh 606 74 128 20 1 19 71 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 14 7 191.0 138 62 183 2.40
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Chicago Cubs 13 4 153.0 117 50 146 3.88
Colorado 12 7 169.0 157 45 141 3.94
Miami 9 4 111.1 99 47 101 4.04
Milwaukee 8 10 160.0 137 66 192 4.16
Cincinnati 9 11 173.0 136 72 230 4.27
Washington 7 10 148.1 143 59 143 4.37
San Diego 11 10 184.0 168 57 177 4.55
Atlanta 11 10 178.0 162 82 169 4.55
N.Y. Mets 9 12 185.1 187 63 194 5.00
San Francisco 8 13 183.0 174 82 149 5.16
Pittsburgh 4 14 160.2 159 81 168 5.55
Arizona 9 11 173.0 175 73 186 5.62
Philadelphia 6 9 127.0 153 38 130 5.95