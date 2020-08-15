https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15486052.php
National League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through August 14
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|653
|105
|179
|26
|4
|26
|101
|.274
|N.Y. Mets
|718
|95
|191
|30
|3
|25
|92
|.266
|Washington
|566
|76
|147
|29
|3
|21
|75
|.260
|Philadelphia
|485
|78
|123
|20
|4
|23
|73
|.254
|Arizona
|676
|93
|166
|40
|2
|16
|88
|.246
|San Francisco
|714
|92
|176
|26
|5
|24
|89
|.246
|Atlanta
|698
|106
|171
|44
|1
|29
|104
|.245
|Miami
|423
|68
|102
|15
|3
|15
|61
|.241
|Chicago Cubs
|558
|86
|134
|29
|1
|23
|81
|.240
|L.A. Dodgers
|722
|114
|173
|34
|3
|38
|111
|.240
|San Diego
|685
|97
|158
|29
|6
|34
|94
|.231
|Cincinnati
|635
|91
|140
|30
|2
|33
|90
|.220
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Milwaukee
|593
|68
|126
|23
|2
|19
|67
|.212
|Pittsburgh
|606
|74
|128
|20
|1
|19
|71
|.211
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|14
|7
|191.0
|138
|62
|183
|2.40
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Chicago Cubs
|13
|4
|153.0
|117
|50
|146
|3.88
|Colorado
|12
|7
|169.0
|157
|45
|141
|3.94
|Miami
|9
|4
|111.1
|99
|47
|101
|4.04
|Milwaukee
|8
|10
|160.0
|137
|66
|192
|4.16
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|173.0
|136
|72
|230
|4.27
|Washington
|7
|10
|148.1
|143
|59
|143
|4.37
|San Diego
|11
|10
|184.0
|168
|57
|177
|4.55
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|178.0
|162
|82
|169
|4.55
|N.Y. Mets
|9
|12
|185.1
|187
|63
|194
|5.00
|San Francisco
|8
|13
|183.0
|174
|82
|149
|5.16
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|160.2
|159
|81
|168
|5.55
|Arizona
|9
|11
|173.0
|175
|73
|186
|5.62
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|127.0
|153
|38
|130
|5.95
View Comments