Through August 13

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 623 103 177 26 4 26 100 .284
N.Y. Mets 645 82 166 27 3 20 79 .257
Washington 476 59 122 24 2 19 58 .256
Philadelphia 415 68 104 14 3 20 63 .251
Arizona 644 88 158 39 2 15 83 .245
Chicago Cubs 495 79 121 25 1 22 74 .244
Atlanta 663 104 162 42 1 28 102 .244
San Francisco 672 85 163 26 5 21 82 .243
San Diego 618 94 146 26 6 32 91 .236
Miami 391 60 92 13 3 15 54 .235
L.A. Dodgers 651 96 151 30 3 30 93 .232
Milwaukee 532 62 117 22 2 17 62 .220
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Pittsburgh 537 64 112 17 1 15 61 .209
Cincinnati 563 77 117 23 2 27 76 .208

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 12 7 173.0 126 58 168 2.34
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Colorado 12 6 160.0 151 43 131 3.99
Chicago Cubs 12 3 135.0 108 46 123 4.00
San Diego 11 8 168.0 147 51 160 4.12
Cincinnati 8 10 155.0 120 68 209 4.18
Milwaukee 7 9 143.0 124 57 167 4.22
Miami 8 4 102.1 90 47 92 4.22
Washington 6 8 127.2 123 50 130 4.23
Atlanta 11 9 170.0 152 74 164 4.45
San Francisco 8 12 173.0 166 79 142 5.10
N.Y. Mets 8 11 168.0 171 56 181 5.14
Pittsburgh 3 13 143.2 136 77 148 5.32
Philadelphia 5 8 109.0 126 28 114 5.70
Arizona 8 11 164.0 169 71 177 5.87