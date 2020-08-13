https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15481538.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 13
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|623
|103
|177
|26
|4
|26
|100
|.284
|N.Y. Mets
|645
|82
|166
|27
|3
|20
|79
|.257
|Washington
|476
|59
|122
|24
|2
|19
|58
|.256
|Philadelphia
|415
|68
|104
|14
|3
|20
|63
|.251
|Arizona
|644
|88
|158
|39
|2
|15
|83
|.245
|Chicago Cubs
|495
|79
|121
|25
|1
|22
|74
|.244
|Atlanta
|663
|104
|162
|42
|1
|28
|102
|.244
|San Francisco
|672
|85
|163
|26
|5
|21
|82
|.243
|San Diego
|618
|94
|146
|26
|6
|32
|91
|.236
|Miami
|391
|60
|92
|13
|3
|15
|54
|.235
|L.A. Dodgers
|651
|96
|151
|30
|3
|30
|93
|.232
|Milwaukee
|532
|62
|117
|22
|2
|17
|62
|.220
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Pittsburgh
|537
|64
|112
|17
|1
|15
|61
|.209
|Cincinnati
|563
|77
|117
|23
|2
|27
|76
|.208
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|12
|7
|173.0
|126
|58
|168
|2.34
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Colorado
|12
|6
|160.0
|151
|43
|131
|3.99
|Chicago Cubs
|12
|3
|135.0
|108
|46
|123
|4.00
|San Diego
|11
|8
|168.0
|147
|51
|160
|4.12
|Cincinnati
|8
|10
|155.0
|120
|68
|209
|4.18
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|143.0
|124
|57
|167
|4.22
|Miami
|8
|4
|102.1
|90
|47
|92
|4.22
|Washington
|6
|8
|127.2
|123
|50
|130
|4.23
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|170.0
|152
|74
|164
|4.45
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|173.0
|166
|79
|142
|5.10
|N.Y. Mets
|8
|11
|168.0
|171
|56
|181
|5.14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|143.2
|136
|77
|148
|5.32
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|109.0
|126
|28
|114
|5.70
|Arizona
|8
|11
|164.0
|169
|71
|177
|5.87
