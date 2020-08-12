https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15477328.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 11
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|581
|96
|161
|23
|3
|23
|93
|.277
|Washington
|441
|53
|112
|23
|2
|15
|52
|.254
|N.Y. Mets
|608
|71
|153
|23
|3
|17
|68
|.252
|Philadelphia
|381
|64
|94
|13
|3
|20
|59
|.247
|Chicago Cubs
|462
|72
|113
|23
|1
|20
|67
|.245
|San Francisco
|638
|84
|156
|26
|4
|21
|81
|.245
|Atlanta
|625
|101
|151
|40
|1
|27
|99
|.242
|San Diego
|586
|94
|140
|25
|6
|32
|91
|.239
|Arizona
|600
|75
|140
|35
|2
|14
|71
|.233
|L.A. Dodgers
|620
|90
|143
|29
|3
|29
|87
|.231
|Miami
|348
|46
|78
|13
|3
|14
|43
|.224
|Milwaukee
|498
|60
|110
|20
|2
|17
|60
|.221
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Pittsburgh
|537
|64
|112
|17
|1
|15
|61
|.209
|Cincinnati
|533
|73
|111
|23
|2
|24
|72
|.208
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|11
|7
|164.0
|120
|54
|154
|2.47
|Miami
|7
|4
|92.1
|73
|43
|80
|3.61
|Colorado
|12
|5
|151.0
|133
|41
|127
|3.64
|Washington
|6
|7
|119.2
|110
|45
|123
|3.69
|Milwaukee
|7
|8
|134.0
|109
|51
|161
|3.69
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|San Diego
|11
|7
|160.0
|139
|49
|154
|3.99
|Cincinnati
|8
|9
|146.0
|115
|60
|196
|4.13
|Chicago Cubs
|11
|3
|126.0
|100
|44
|113
|4.14
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|162.0
|140
|68
|156
|4.33
|San Francisco
|8
|11
|165.0
|157
|73
|135
|5.07
|N.Y. Mets
|7
|11
|159.0
|161
|55
|170
|5.09
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|143.2
|136
|77
|148
|5.32
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|100.0
|115
|26
|99
|5.76
|Arizona
|7
|11
|155.0
|153
|67
|167
|5.81
