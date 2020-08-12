Recommended Video:

Through August 11

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 581 96 161 23 3 23 93 .277
Washington 441 53 112 23 2 15 52 .254
N.Y. Mets 608 71 153 23 3 17 68 .252
Philadelphia 381 64 94 13 3 20 59 .247
Chicago Cubs 462 72 113 23 1 20 67 .245
San Francisco 638 84 156 26 4 21 81 .245
Atlanta 625 101 151 40 1 27 99 .242
San Diego 586 94 140 25 6 32 91 .239
Arizona 600 75 140 35 2 14 71 .233
L.A. Dodgers 620 90 143 29 3 29 87 .231
Miami 348 46 78 13 3 14 43 .224
Milwaukee 498 60 110 20 2 17 60 .221
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Pittsburgh 537 64 112 17 1 15 61 .209
Cincinnati 533 73 111 23 2 24 72 .208

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 11 7 164.0 120 54 154 2.47
Miami 7 4 92.1 73 43 80 3.61
Colorado 12 5 151.0 133 41 127 3.64
Washington 6 7 119.2 110 45 123 3.69
Milwaukee 7 8 134.0 109 51 161 3.69
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
San Diego 11 7 160.0 139 49 154 3.99
Cincinnati 8 9 146.0 115 60 196 4.13
Chicago Cubs 11 3 126.0 100 44 113 4.14
Atlanta 11 8 162.0 140 68 156 4.33
San Francisco 8 11 165.0 157 73 135 5.07
N.Y. Mets 7 11 159.0 161 55 170 5.09
Pittsburgh 3 13 143.2 136 77 148 5.32
Philadelphia 5 7 100.0 115 26 99 5.76
Arizona 7 11 155.0 153 67 167 5.81