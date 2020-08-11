Recommended Video:

Through August 10

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 544 88 147 20 2 22 85 .270
N.Y. Mets 577 70 146 22 2 17 67 .253
Washington 409 51 103 23 2 14 50 .252
Philadelphia 339 55 83 13 2 17 50 .245
Atlanta 587 95 143 37 1 26 93 .244
San Francisco 598 77 144 26 4 19 74 .241
Chicago Cubs 428 65 102 21 1 19 61 .238
San Diego 552 88 130 24 6 30 86 .236
Miami 314 42 74 12 3 12 39 .236
L.A. Dodgers 586 88 134 26 3 29 85 .229
Arizona 561 68 127 32 2 12 64 .226
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Milwaukee 465 54 101 19 2 13 54 .217
Pittsburgh 537 64 112 17 1 15 61 .209
Cincinnati 498 67 101 21 1 22 66 .203

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 11 6 155.0 110 52 150 2.50
Colorado 11 5 142.0 120 38 123 3.42
Miami 7 3 83.0 66 38 73 3.58
Milwaukee 6 8 125.0 99 47 145 3.67
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Washington 5 7 110.2 103 42 112 3.90
Atlanta 11 7 154.0 134 61 149 4.09
San Diego 10 7 151.0 130 47 147 4.11
Cincinnati 7 9 136.0 104 56 185 4.24
Chicago Cubs 10 3 117.0 96 42 108 4.38
San Francisco 7 11 155.0 147 66 130 5.05
N.Y. Mets 7 10 150.0 152 55 162 5.28
Pittsburgh 3 13 143.2 136 77 148 5.32
Philadelphia 5 6 90.0 99 23 93 5.50
Arizona 7 10 147.0 139 66 158 5.63