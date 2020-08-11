https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15474382.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 10
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|544
|88
|147
|20
|2
|22
|85
|.270
|N.Y. Mets
|577
|70
|146
|22
|2
|17
|67
|.253
|Washington
|409
|51
|103
|23
|2
|14
|50
|.252
|Philadelphia
|339
|55
|83
|13
|2
|17
|50
|.245
|Atlanta
|587
|95
|143
|37
|1
|26
|93
|.244
|San Francisco
|598
|77
|144
|26
|4
|19
|74
|.241
|Chicago Cubs
|428
|65
|102
|21
|1
|19
|61
|.238
|San Diego
|552
|88
|130
|24
|6
|30
|86
|.236
|Miami
|314
|42
|74
|12
|3
|12
|39
|.236
|L.A. Dodgers
|586
|88
|134
|26
|3
|29
|85
|.229
|Arizona
|561
|68
|127
|32
|2
|12
|64
|.226
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Milwaukee
|465
|54
|101
|19
|2
|13
|54
|.217
|Pittsburgh
|537
|64
|112
|17
|1
|15
|61
|.209
|Cincinnati
|498
|67
|101
|21
|1
|22
|66
|.203
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|11
|6
|155.0
|110
|52
|150
|2.50
|Colorado
|11
|5
|142.0
|120
|38
|123
|3.42
|Miami
|7
|3
|83.0
|66
|38
|73
|3.58
|Milwaukee
|6
|8
|125.0
|99
|47
|145
|3.67
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Washington
|5
|7
|110.2
|103
|42
|112
|3.90
|Atlanta
|11
|7
|154.0
|134
|61
|149
|4.09
|San Diego
|10
|7
|151.0
|130
|47
|147
|4.11
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|136.0
|104
|56
|185
|4.24
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|3
|117.0
|96
|42
|108
|4.38
|San Francisco
|7
|11
|155.0
|147
|66
|130
|5.05
|N.Y. Mets
|7
|10
|150.0
|152
|55
|162
|5.28
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|143.2
|136
|77
|148
|5.32
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|90.0
|99
|23
|93
|5.50
|Arizona
|7
|10
|147.0
|139
|66
|158
|5.63
