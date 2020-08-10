Recommended Video:

Through August 9

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 505 80 133 19 2 20 78 .263
N.Y. Mets 543 66 138 20 2 16 64 .254
San Francisco 565 73 138 24 4 18 70 .244
Atlanta 553 87 134 34 1 23 85 .242
Chicago Cubs 428 65 102 21 1 19 61 .238
San Diego 523 86 124 23 6 29 84 .237
Miami 314 42 74 12 3 12 39 .236
Washington 365 35 86 19 2 10 34 .236
L.A. Dodgers 556 87 130 26 3 29 84 .234
Philadelphia 301 42 69 12 2 12 38 .229
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Milwaukee 430 52 93 17 2 12 52 .216
Arizona 516 56 109 28 2 11 53 .211
Pittsburgh 537 64 112 17 1 15 61 .209
Cincinnati 498 67 101 21 1 22 66 .203

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 11 5 146.0 104 48 146 2.53
Colorado 11 4 133.0 102 36 113 2.84
Atlanta 11 6 146.0 120 57 139 3.58
Miami 7 3 83.0 66 38 73 3.58
Milwaukee 6 7 116.0 92 45 133 3.65
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Washington 4 7 101.2 95 40 106 3.98
Cincinnati 7 9 136.0 104 56 185 4.24
San Diego 9 7 142.0 126 44 141 4.31
Chicago Cubs 10 3 117.0 96 42 108 4.38
N.Y. Mets 7 9 141.0 135 52 155 4.60
San Francisco 7 10 147.0 140 63 124 5.14
Philadelphia 4 6 81.0 90 22 82 5.22
Pittsburgh 3 13 143.2 136 77 148 5.32
Arizona 6 10 138.0 125 63 150 5.48