National League Team Statistics
Through August 9
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|505
|80
|133
|19
|2
|20
|78
|.263
|N.Y. Mets
|543
|66
|138
|20
|2
|16
|64
|.254
|San Francisco
|565
|73
|138
|24
|4
|18
|70
|.244
|Atlanta
|553
|87
|134
|34
|1
|23
|85
|.242
|Chicago Cubs
|428
|65
|102
|21
|1
|19
|61
|.238
|San Diego
|523
|86
|124
|23
|6
|29
|84
|.237
|Miami
|314
|42
|74
|12
|3
|12
|39
|.236
|Washington
|365
|35
|86
|19
|2
|10
|34
|.236
|L.A. Dodgers
|556
|87
|130
|26
|3
|29
|84
|.234
|Philadelphia
|301
|42
|69
|12
|2
|12
|38
|.229
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Milwaukee
|430
|52
|93
|17
|2
|12
|52
|.216
|Arizona
|516
|56
|109
|28
|2
|11
|53
|.211
|Pittsburgh
|537
|64
|112
|17
|1
|15
|61
|.209
|Cincinnati
|498
|67
|101
|21
|1
|22
|66
|.203
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|11
|5
|146.0
|104
|48
|146
|2.53
|Colorado
|11
|4
|133.0
|102
|36
|113
|2.84
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|146.0
|120
|57
|139
|3.58
|Miami
|7
|3
|83.0
|66
|38
|73
|3.58
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|116.0
|92
|45
|133
|3.65
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Washington
|4
|7
|101.2
|95
|40
|106
|3.98
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|136.0
|104
|56
|185
|4.24
|San Diego
|9
|7
|142.0
|126
|44
|141
|4.31
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|3
|117.0
|96
|42
|108
|4.38
|N.Y. Mets
|7
|9
|141.0
|135
|52
|155
|4.60
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|147.0
|140
|63
|124
|5.14
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|81.0
|90
|22
|82
|5.22
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|143.2
|136
|77
|148
|5.32
|Arizona
|6
|10
|138.0
|125
|63
|150
|5.48
