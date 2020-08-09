https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15470071.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 8
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|471
|77
|126
|18
|2
|20
|75
|.268
|San Francisco
|536
|71
|136
|24
|4
|18
|68
|.254
|N.Y. Mets
|513
|62
|130
|18
|2
|16
|61
|.253
|Philadelphia
|253
|40
|62
|10
|2
|12
|36
|.245
|Chicago Cubs
|428
|65
|102
|21
|1
|19
|61
|.238
|L.A. Dodgers
|526
|81
|123
|25
|3
|27
|78
|.234
|Washington
|346
|33
|81
|17
|2
|9
|32
|.234
|Miami
|279
|40
|65
|11
|3
|11
|37
|.233
|San Diego
|488
|77
|113
|22
|6
|23
|75
|.232
|Atlanta
|491
|74
|111
|29
|0
|19
|72
|.226
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Arizona
|484
|51
|104
|27
|2
|8
|48
|.215
|Milwaukee
|395
|43
|83
|16
|1
|10
|43
|.210
|Pittsburgh
|506
|63
|106
|16
|1
|15
|60
|.209
|Cincinnati
|464
|64
|93
|20
|1
|21
|63
|.200
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|10
|5
|137.0
|102
|44
|135
|2.56
|Colorado
|11
|3
|125.0
|96
|33
|108
|2.88
|Miami
|7
|2
|75.0
|58
|33
|66
|3.60
|Milwaukee
|5
|7
|107.0
|84
|42
|126
|3.70
|Washington
|4
|7
|96.1
|88
|37
|102
|3.74
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|132.0
|113
|50
|128
|3.82
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|128.0
|94
|49
|176
|3.87
|San Diego
|8
|7
|133.0
|121
|40
|126
|4.26
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|3
|117.0
|96
|42
|108
|4.38
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|67.0
|67
|16
|67
|4.57
|N.Y. Mets
|6
|9
|132.0
|126
|48
|143
|4.77
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|139.0
|133
|62
|116
|5.05
|Arizona
|6
|9
|130.0
|114
|59
|140
|5.19
|Pittsburgh
|3
|12
|134.2
|132
|75
|136
|5.55
