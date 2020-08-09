Recommended Video:

Through August 8

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 471 77 126 18 2 20 75 .268
San Francisco 536 71 136 24 4 18 68 .254
N.Y. Mets 513 62 130 18 2 16 61 .253
Philadelphia 253 40 62 10 2 12 36 .245
Chicago Cubs 428 65 102 21 1 19 61 .238
L.A. Dodgers 526 81 123 25 3 27 78 .234
Washington 346 33 81 17 2 9 32 .234
Miami 279 40 65 11 3 11 37 .233
San Diego 488 77 113 22 6 23 75 .232
Atlanta 491 74 111 29 0 19 72 .226
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Arizona 484 51 104 27 2 8 48 .215
Milwaukee 395 43 83 16 1 10 43 .210
Pittsburgh 506 63 106 16 1 15 60 .209
Cincinnati 464 64 93 20 1 21 63 .200

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 10 5 137.0 102 44 135 2.56
Colorado 11 3 125.0 96 33 108 2.88
Miami 7 2 75.0 58 33 66 3.60
Milwaukee 5 7 107.0 84 42 126 3.70
Washington 4 7 96.1 88 37 102 3.74
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Atlanta 9 6 132.0 113 50 128 3.82
Cincinnati 7 8 128.0 94 49 176 3.87
San Diego 8 7 133.0 121 40 126 4.26
Chicago Cubs 10 3 117.0 96 42 108 4.38
Philadelphia 4 4 67.0 67 16 67 4.57
N.Y. Mets 6 9 132.0 126 48 143 4.77
San Francisco 7 9 139.0 133 62 116 5.05
Arizona 6 9 130.0 114 59 140 5.19
Pittsburgh 3 12 134.2 132 75 136 5.55