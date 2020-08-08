Recommended Video:

Through August 7

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 436 72 117 15 2 20 70 .268
N.Y. Mets 483 54 123 17 2 13 53 .255
San Francisco 500 66 126 22 4 15 63 .252
L.A. Dodgers 497 77 121 25 2 26 74 .243
Philadelphia 222 35 54 8 2 10 31 .243
Chicago Cubs 428 65 102 21 1 19 61 .238
San Diego 456 75 106 20 6 21 73 .232
Miami 246 36 57 11 3 10 33 .232
Atlanta 461 74 107 29 0 19 72 .232
Washington 314 30 73 16 2 8 29 .232
Arizona 453 48 99 26 2 6 45 .219
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Milwaukee 366 42 79 15 1 10 42 .216
Pittsburgh 470 58 97 15 1 15 56 .206
Cincinnati 432 60 88 19 0 20 59 .204

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 10 4 128.0 92 42 123 2.39
Miami 7 1 67.0 51 30 60 3.09
Colorado 10 3 116.0 95 31 102 3.10
Washington 4 6 87.1 82 35 93 3.61
Atlanta 9 5 124.0 105 46 124 3.70
Milwaukee 5 6 98.0 79 37 116 3.77
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Cincinnati 6 8 119.0 90 48 165 4.08
San Diego 8 6 124.0 116 38 117 4.35
Chicago Cubs 10 3 117.0 96 42 108 4.38
N.Y. Mets 5 9 123.0 118 41 134 4.83
San Francisco 6 9 130.0 131 58 112 5.12
Pittsburgh 3 11 125.2 116 71 124 5.16
Philadelphia 3 4 58.0 63 15 58 5.28
Arizona 5 9 121.0 107 58 133 5.43