National League Team Statistics
Through August 7
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|436
|72
|117
|15
|2
|20
|70
|.268
|N.Y. Mets
|483
|54
|123
|17
|2
|13
|53
|.255
|San Francisco
|500
|66
|126
|22
|4
|15
|63
|.252
|L.A. Dodgers
|497
|77
|121
|25
|2
|26
|74
|.243
|Philadelphia
|222
|35
|54
|8
|2
|10
|31
|.243
|Chicago Cubs
|428
|65
|102
|21
|1
|19
|61
|.238
|San Diego
|456
|75
|106
|20
|6
|21
|73
|.232
|Miami
|246
|36
|57
|11
|3
|10
|33
|.232
|Atlanta
|461
|74
|107
|29
|0
|19
|72
|.232
|Washington
|314
|30
|73
|16
|2
|8
|29
|.232
|Arizona
|453
|48
|99
|26
|2
|6
|45
|.219
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Milwaukee
|366
|42
|79
|15
|1
|10
|42
|.216
|Pittsburgh
|470
|58
|97
|15
|1
|15
|56
|.206
|Cincinnati
|432
|60
|88
|19
|0
|20
|59
|.204
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|10
|4
|128.0
|92
|42
|123
|2.39
|Miami
|7
|1
|67.0
|51
|30
|60
|3.09
|Colorado
|10
|3
|116.0
|95
|31
|102
|3.10
|Washington
|4
|6
|87.1
|82
|35
|93
|3.61
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|124.0
|105
|46
|124
|3.70
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|98.0
|79
|37
|116
|3.77
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|119.0
|90
|48
|165
|4.08
|San Diego
|8
|6
|124.0
|116
|38
|117
|4.35
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|3
|117.0
|96
|42
|108
|4.38
|N.Y. Mets
|5
|9
|123.0
|118
|41
|134
|4.83
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|130.0
|131
|58
|112
|5.12
|Pittsburgh
|3
|11
|125.2
|116
|71
|124
|5.16
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|58.0
|63
|15
|58
|5.28
|Arizona
|5
|9
|121.0
|107
|58
|133
|5.43
