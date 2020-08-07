https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15465963.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 6
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|400
|64
|107
|13
|2
|17
|62
|.268
|N.Y. Mets
|449
|51
|117
|14
|2
|12
|51
|.261
|San Francisco
|466
|64
|118
|20
|3
|14
|61
|.253
|Philadelphia
|222
|35
|54
|8
|2
|10
|31
|.243
|Washington
|284
|30
|69
|15
|2
|8
|29
|.243
|L.A. Dodgers
|464
|70
|112
|24
|2
|22
|67
|.241
|Chicago Cubs
|428
|65
|102
|21
|1
|19
|61
|.238
|San Diego
|428
|72
|101
|20
|6
|18
|70
|.236
|Miami
|213
|32
|50
|8
|3
|9
|29
|.235
|Atlanta
|461
|74
|107
|29
|0
|19
|72
|.232
|Arizona
|422
|48
|95
|26
|2
|6
|45
|.225
|Milwaukee
|336
|39
|74
|15
|1
|8
|39
|.220
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Cincinnati
|398
|52
|79
|17
|0
|18
|51
|.198
|Pittsburgh
|423
|45
|81
|13
|1
|12
|43
|.191
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|9
|4
|119.0
|84
|40
|113
|2.42
|Washington
|4
|5
|78.1
|63
|30
|84
|2.76
|Colorado
|9
|3
|107.0
|86
|30
|92
|3.11
|Miami
|6
|1
|58.0
|45
|27
|49
|3.26
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|89.0
|70
|32
|109
|3.34
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|124.0
|105
|46
|124
|3.70
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|110.0
|85
|45
|149
|4.17
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|3
|117.0
|96
|42
|108
|4.38
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|114.2
|100
|65
|108
|4.47
|San Diego
|7
|6
|115.0
|112
|37
|106
|4.70
|N.Y. Mets
|5
|8
|114.0
|111
|37
|118
|4.89
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|122.0
|122
|54
|105
|5.02
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|58.0
|63
|15
|58
|5.28
|Arizona
|5
|8
|113.0
|102
|57
|126
|5.58
