Through August 6

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 400 64 107 13 2 17 62 .268
N.Y. Mets 449 51 117 14 2 12 51 .261
San Francisco 466 64 118 20 3 14 61 .253
Philadelphia 222 35 54 8 2 10 31 .243
Washington 284 30 69 15 2 8 29 .243
L.A. Dodgers 464 70 112 24 2 22 67 .241
Chicago Cubs 428 65 102 21 1 19 61 .238
San Diego 428 72 101 20 6 18 70 .236
Miami 213 32 50 8 3 9 29 .235
Atlanta 461 74 107 29 0 19 72 .232
Arizona 422 48 95 26 2 6 45 .225
Milwaukee 336 39 74 15 1 8 39 .220
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Cincinnati 398 52 79 17 0 18 51 .198
Pittsburgh 423 45 81 13 1 12 43 .191

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 9 4 119.0 84 40 113 2.42
Washington 4 5 78.1 63 30 84 2.76
Colorado 9 3 107.0 86 30 92 3.11
Miami 6 1 58.0 45 27 49 3.26
Milwaukee 5 5 89.0 70 32 109 3.34
Atlanta 9 5 124.0 105 46 124 3.70
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Cincinnati 5 8 110.0 85 45 149 4.17
Chicago Cubs 10 3 117.0 96 42 108 4.38
Pittsburgh 3 10 114.2 100 65 108 4.47
San Diego 7 6 115.0 112 37 106 4.70
N.Y. Mets 5 8 114.0 111 37 118 4.89
San Francisco 6 8 122.0 122 54 105 5.02
Philadelphia 3 4 58.0 63 15 58 5.28
Arizona 5 8 113.0 102 57 126 5.58