National League Team Statistics
Through August 5
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|369
|58
|98
|11
|2
|14
|56
|.266
|N.Y. Mets
|449
|51
|117
|14
|2
|12
|51
|.261
|San Francisco
|432
|60
|107
|18
|3
|13
|57
|.248
|Washington
|284
|30
|69
|15
|2
|8
|29
|.243
|Chicago Cubs
|395
|63
|95
|20
|1
|19
|59
|.241
|L.A. Dodgers
|464
|70
|112
|24
|2
|22
|67
|.241
|Philadelphia
|191
|30
|46
|6
|1
|9
|26
|.241
|Atlanta
|433
|70
|103
|28
|0
|17
|68
|.238
|San Diego
|428
|72
|101
|20
|6
|18
|70
|.236
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Miami
|180
|24
|39
|6
|2
|8
|22
|.217
|Arizona
|389
|43
|84
|22
|2
|6
|40
|.216
|Cincinnati
|369
|52
|76
|16
|0
|18
|51
|.206
|Milwaukee
|296
|31
|61
|15
|1
|6
|31
|.206
|Pittsburgh
|391
|39
|74
|12
|1
|11
|37
|.189
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|9
|4
|119.0
|84
|40
|113
|2.42
|Miami
|5
|1
|49.0
|34
|26
|43
|2.57
|Washington
|4
|5
|78.1
|63
|30
|84
|2.76
|Colorado
|8
|3
|98.0
|75
|27
|88
|3.03
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|102.0
|74
|36
|136
|3.35
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|80.0
|64
|29
|95
|3.49
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|2
|109.0
|78
|38
|99
|3.63
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|115.0
|100
|46
|114
|3.76
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|105.2
|91
|62
|101
|4.43
|San Diego
|7
|6
|115.0
|112
|37
|106
|4.70
|San Francisco
|6
|7
|114.0
|113
|49
|100
|4.89
|N.Y. Mets
|5
|8
|114.0
|111
|37
|118
|4.89
|Arizona
|4
|8
|104.0
|94
|56
|117
|5.71
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|49.0
|54
|14
|48
|5.88
