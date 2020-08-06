Recommended Video:

Through August 5

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 369 58 98 11 2 14 56 .266
N.Y. Mets 449 51 117 14 2 12 51 .261
San Francisco 432 60 107 18 3 13 57 .248
Washington 284 30 69 15 2 8 29 .243
Chicago Cubs 395 63 95 20 1 19 59 .241
L.A. Dodgers 464 70 112 24 2 22 67 .241
Philadelphia 191 30 46 6 1 9 26 .241
Atlanta 433 70 103 28 0 17 68 .238
San Diego 428 72 101 20 6 18 70 .236
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Miami 180 24 39 6 2 8 22 .217
Arizona 389 43 84 22 2 6 40 .216
Cincinnati 369 52 76 16 0 18 51 .206
Milwaukee 296 31 61 15 1 6 31 .206
Pittsburgh 391 39 74 12 1 11 37 .189

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 9 4 119.0 84 40 113 2.42
Miami 5 1 49.0 34 26 43 2.57
Washington 4 5 78.1 63 30 84 2.76
Colorado 8 3 98.0 75 27 88 3.03
Cincinnati 5 7 102.0 74 36 136 3.35
Milwaukee 4 5 80.0 64 29 95 3.49
Chicago Cubs 10 2 109.0 78 38 99 3.63
Atlanta 8 5 115.0 100 46 114 3.76
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Pittsburgh 2 10 105.2 91 62 101 4.43
San Diego 7 6 115.0 112 37 106 4.70
San Francisco 6 7 114.0 113 49 100 4.89
N.Y. Mets 5 8 114.0 111 37 118 4.89
Arizona 4 8 104.0 94 56 117 5.71
Philadelphia 2 4 49.0 54 14 48 5.88