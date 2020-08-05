https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15459710.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 4
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|338
|55
|92
|11
|2
|13
|53
|.272
|N.Y. Mets
|418
|48
|110
|13
|2
|12
|48
|.263
|Washington
|253
|29
|64
|13
|2
|8
|28
|.253
|San Francisco
|398
|56
|100
|16
|3
|12
|53
|.251
|Atlanta
|405
|69
|100
|28
|0
|16
|67
|.247
|Miami
|134
|21
|33
|5
|2
|7
|19
|.246
|L.A. Dodgers
|430
|63
|104
|22
|1
|20
|60
|.242
|Philadelphia
|134
|18
|32
|4
|1
|7
|16
|.239
|Chicago Cubs
|359
|57
|85
|19
|1
|19
|55
|.237
|San Diego
|393
|66
|92
|18
|6
|16
|64
|.234
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Cincinnati
|342
|52
|73
|15
|0
|18
|51
|.213
|Milwaukee
|264
|30
|56
|15
|1
|6
|30
|.212
|Pittsburgh
|361
|37
|70
|11
|1
|10
|35
|.194
|Arizona
|350
|29
|68
|17
|1
|2
|26
|.194
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|8
|4
|110.0
|75
|35
|101
|2.13
|Washington
|4
|4
|69.1
|56
|23
|79
|2.73
|Colorado
|8
|2
|89.0
|68
|27
|83
|3.03
|Miami
|3
|1
|35.0
|27
|20
|29
|3.34
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|94.0
|70
|30
|129
|3.45
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Chicago Cubs
|9
|2
|100.0
|73
|37
|92
|3.87
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|106.0
|95
|45
|105
|3.91
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|71.0
|58
|27
|89
|3.93
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|96.2
|84
|58
|94
|4.38
|San Diego
|7
|5
|106.0
|104
|35
|99
|4.50
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|105.0
|107
|47
|94
|5.23
|N.Y. Mets
|4
|8
|105.0
|106
|37
|112
|5.23
|Arizona
|3
|8
|95.0
|86
|52
|107
|5.59
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|35.0
|35
|12
|32
|5.91
