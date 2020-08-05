Recommended Video:

Through August 4

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 338 55 92 11 2 13 53 .272
N.Y. Mets 418 48 110 13 2 12 48 .263
Washington 253 29 64 13 2 8 28 .253
San Francisco 398 56 100 16 3 12 53 .251
Atlanta 405 69 100 28 0 16 67 .247
Miami 134 21 33 5 2 7 19 .246
L.A. Dodgers 430 63 104 22 1 20 60 .242
Philadelphia 134 18 32 4 1 7 16 .239
Chicago Cubs 359 57 85 19 1 19 55 .237
San Diego 393 66 92 18 6 16 64 .234
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Cincinnati 342 52 73 15 0 18 51 .213
Milwaukee 264 30 56 15 1 6 30 .212
Pittsburgh 361 37 70 11 1 10 35 .194
Arizona 350 29 68 17 1 2 26 .194

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 8 4 110.0 75 35 101 2.13
Washington 4 4 69.1 56 23 79 2.73
Colorado 8 2 89.0 68 27 83 3.03
Miami 3 1 35.0 27 20 29 3.34
Cincinnati 5 6 94.0 70 30 129 3.45
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Chicago Cubs 9 2 100.0 73 37 92 3.87
Atlanta 8 4 106.0 95 45 105 3.91
Milwaukee 3 5 71.0 58 27 89 3.93
Pittsburgh 2 9 96.2 84 58 94 4.38
San Diego 7 5 106.0 104 35 99 4.50
San Francisco 5 7 105.0 107 47 94 5.23
N.Y. Mets 4 8 105.0 106 37 112 5.23
Arizona 3 8 95.0 86 52 107 5.59
Philadelphia 1 3 35.0 35 12 32 5.91