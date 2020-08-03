https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15455170.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 3
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Colorado
|274
|43
|75
|10
|0
|10
|40
|.274
|Miami
|101
|17
|27
|4
|2
|5
|16
|.267
|N.Y. Mets
|348
|38
|91
|12
|2
|10
|38
|.261
|L.A. Dodgers
|364
|54
|92
|19
|1
|17
|52
|.253
|San Francisco
|332
|48
|84
|14
|3
|9
|46
|.253
|Washington
|221
|24
|54
|12
|2
|6
|23
|.244
|Philadelphia
|100
|15
|24
|4
|1
|6
|13
|.240
|Chicago Cubs
|301
|50
|72
|17
|1
|15
|48
|.239
|Atlanta
|335
|57
|80
|24
|0
|12
|55
|.239
|San Diego
|333
|59
|79
|16
|6
|12
|57
|.237
|Cincinnati
|283
|47
|64
|15
|0
|14
|46
|.226
|St. Louis
|157
|18
|34
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.217
|Milwaukee
|197
|24
|39
|9
|1
|5
|24
|.198
|Arizona
|317
|27
|61
|15
|1
|2
|24
|.192
|Pittsburgh
|294
|30
|52
|9
|0
|9
|28
|.177
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|7
|3
|93.0
|62
|30
|84
|1.84
|Washington
|3
|4
|60.1
|46
|19
|66
|2.69
|Colorado
|6
|2
|71.0
|52
|25
|66
|2.92
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|43.0
|31
|9
|37
|3.77
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|88.0
|81
|33
|93
|3.89
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|53.0
|36
|21
|65
|3.91
|Cincinnati
|4
|5
|76.0
|62
|22
|105
|3.91
|Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|80.1
|69
|43
|81
|3.92
|Chicago Cubs
|7
|2
|82.0
|58
|34
|81
|4.28
|Miami
|2
|1
|26.0
|24
|19
|18
|4.50
|San Diego
|6
|4
|88.0
|92
|29
|84
|4.70
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|89.0
|91
|43
|76
|5.26
|Arizona
|3
|7
|86.0
|76
|48
|100
|5.44
|N.Y. Mets
|3
|7
|88.0
|90
|31
|91
|5.52
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|27.0
|27
|10
|24
|5.67
