Through August 3

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Colorado 274 43 75 10 0 10 40 .274
Miami 101 17 27 4 2 5 16 .267
N.Y. Mets 348 38 91 12 2 10 38 .261
L.A. Dodgers 364 54 92 19 1 17 52 .253
San Francisco 332 48 84 14 3 9 46 .253
Washington 221 24 54 12 2 6 23 .244
Philadelphia 100 15 24 4 1 6 13 .240
Chicago Cubs 301 50 72 17 1 15 48 .239
Atlanta 335 57 80 24 0 12 55 .239
San Diego 333 59 79 16 6 12 57 .237
Cincinnati 283 47 64 15 0 14 46 .226
St. Louis 157 18 34 4 2 6 18 .217
Milwaukee 197 24 39 9 1 5 24 .198
Arizona 317 27 61 15 1 2 24 .192
Pittsburgh 294 30 52 9 0 9 28 .177

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 7 3 93.0 62 30 84 1.84
Washington 3 4 60.1 46 19 66 2.69
Colorado 6 2 71.0 52 25 66 2.92
St. Louis 2 3 43.0 31 9 37 3.77
Atlanta 7 3 88.0 81 33 93 3.89
Milwaukee 3 3 53.0 36 21 65 3.91
Cincinnati 4 5 76.0 62 22 105 3.91
Pittsburgh 2 7 80.1 69 43 81 3.92
Chicago Cubs 7 2 82.0 58 34 81 4.28
Miami 2 1 26.0 24 19 18 4.50
San Diego 6 4 88.0 92 29 84 4.70
San Francisco 5 5 89.0 91 43 76 5.26
Arizona 3 7 86.0 76 48 100 5.44
N.Y. Mets 3 7 88.0 90 31 91 5.52
Philadelphia 1 2 27.0 27 10 24 5.67