https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15441738.php
National League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through July 28
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Dodgers
|178
|27
|51
|11
|0
|4
|25
|.287
|Miami
|101
|17
|27
|4
|2
|5
|16
|.267
|Chicago Cubs
|168
|31
|42
|10
|1
|10
|30
|.250
|N.Y. Mets
|173
|20
|42
|8
|1
|5
|20
|.243
|Washington
|148
|14
|36
|8
|1
|5
|13
|.243
|St. Louis
|128
|18
|31
|4
|2
|6
|18
|.242
|Philadelphia
|100
|15
|24
|4
|1
|6
|13
|.240
|San Francisco
|161
|13
|35
|4
|0
|2
|11
|.217
|Colorado
|134
|16
|29
|7
|0
|3
|16
|.216
|San Diego
|153
|26
|33
|7
|1
|6
|26
|.216
|Atlanta
|176
|26
|38
|10
|0
|8
|26
|.216
|Arizona
|162
|13
|33
|8
|0
|1
|10
|.204
|Cincinnati
|163
|25
|33
|5
|0
|9
|25
|.202
|Milwaukee
|165
|21
|33
|7
|1
|3
|21
|.200
|Pittsburgh
|165
|23
|32
|6
|0
|5
|21
|.194
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Colorado
|3
|1
|35.0
|24
|15
|30
|2.06
|San Diego
|4
|1
|45.0
|32
|13
|45
|2.20
|L.A. Dodgers
|3
|2
|45.0
|32
|14
|43
|2.40
|Washington
|1
|4
|41.1
|32
|14
|45
|3.05
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|35.0
|26
|6
|25
|3.86
|Chicago Cubs
|4
|1
|45.0
|29
|19
|45
|4.20
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|45.0
|40
|23
|44
|4.40
|Miami
|2
|1
|26.0
|24
|19
|18
|4.50
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|43.0
|46
|19
|28
|4.60
|N.Y. Mets
|3
|2
|46.0
|46
|12
|44
|4.70
|Milwaukee
|2
|3
|44.0
|35
|20
|51
|4.70
|Arizona
|2
|3
|42.0
|31
|28
|53
|4.71
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|43.0
|41
|14
|41
|4.81
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|45.0
|38
|14
|69
|5.00
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|27.0
|27
|10
|24
|5.67
View Comments