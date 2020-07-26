https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15434791.php
National League Team Statistics
Through July 25
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Dodgers
|107
|21
|34
|9
|0
|4
|20
|.318
|St. Louis
|66
|14
|19
|1
|2
|4
|14
|.288
|San Diego
|59
|12
|15
|5
|0
|2
|12
|.254
|Cincinnati
|63
|11
|15
|1
|0
|5
|11
|.238
|Miami
|63
|6
|15
|3
|0
|1
|5
|.238
|N.Y. Mets
|65
|4
|15
|2
|1
|1
|4
|.231
|Milwaukee
|68
|8
|14
|2
|1
|2
|8
|.206
|Philadelphia
|60
|9
|12
|0
|0
|5
|8
|.200
|San Francisco
|96
|7
|19
|2
|0
|2
|6
|.198
|Arizona
|64
|3
|12
|4
|0
|1
|3
|.188
|Chicago Cubs
|60
|6
|11
|2
|0
|3
|6
|.183
|Pittsburgh
|65
|5
|11
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.169
|Atlanta
|67
|5
|11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|.164
|Colorado
|64
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.141
|Washington
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.063
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|San Diego
|2
|0
|18.0
|12
|2
|18
|1.50
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|18.0
|15
|2
|15
|1.50
|Colorado
|1
|1
|17.0
|11
|9
|14
|1.59
|N.Y. Mets
|1
|1
|19.0
|11
|3
|27
|1.89
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|18.0
|11
|2
|13
|2.00
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|1
|27.0
|19
|5
|30
|2.33
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|18.0
|15
|6
|16
|3.00
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|17.0
|11
|6
|18
|3.18
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|18.0
|15
|4
|30
|3.50
|Chicago Cubs
|1
|1
|18.0
|14
|2
|20
|4.00
|Miami
|1
|1
|17.0
|12
|12
|13
|4.24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|16.0
|19
|5
|16
|5.62
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|25.0
|34
|15
|15
|5.76
|Arizona
|0
|2
|16.0
|15
|14
|21
|6.75
|Washington
|0
|1
|5.1
|6
|4
|11
|6.75
