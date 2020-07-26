Recommended Video:

Through July 25

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
L.A. Dodgers 107 21 34 9 0 4 20 .318
St. Louis 66 14 19 1 2 4 14 .288
San Diego 59 12 15 5 0 2 12 .254
Cincinnati 63 11 15 1 0 5 11 .238
Miami 63 6 15 3 0 1 5 .238
N.Y. Mets 65 4 15 2 1 1 4 .231
Milwaukee 68 8 14 2 1 2 8 .206
Philadelphia 60 9 12 0 0 5 8 .200
San Francisco 96 7 19 2 0 2 6 .198
Arizona 64 3 12 4 0 1 3 .188
Chicago Cubs 60 6 11 2 0 3 6 .183
Pittsburgh 65 5 11 1 0 0 5 .169
Atlanta 67 5 11 2 0 2 5 .164
Colorado 64 3 9 2 0 0 3 .141
Washington 16 1 1 0 0 1 1 .063

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
San Diego 2 0 18.0 12 2 18 1.50
Atlanta 1 1 18.0 15 2 15 1.50
Colorado 1 1 17.0 11 9 14 1.59
N.Y. Mets 1 1 19.0 11 3 27 1.89
St. Louis 2 0 18.0 11 2 13 2.00
L.A. Dodgers 2 1 27.0 19 5 30 2.33
Philadelphia 1 1 18.0 15 6 16 3.00
Milwaukee 1 1 17.0 11 6 18 3.18
Cincinnati 1 1 18.0 15 4 30 3.50
Chicago Cubs 1 1 18.0 14 2 20 4.00
Miami 1 1 17.0 12 12 13 4.24
Pittsburgh 0 2 16.0 19 5 16 5.62
San Francisco 1 2 25.0 34 15 15 5.76
Arizona 0 2 16.0 15 14 21 6.75
Washington 0 1 5.1 6 4 11 6.75