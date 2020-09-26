Recommended Video:

Pitcher, Club W L IP H BB SO ERA
Bauer, Cin 5 4 73.0 41 17 100 1.73
Darvish, ChC 8 3 76.0 59 14 93 2.01
Lamet, SD 3 1 69.0 39 20 93 2.09
Burnes, Mil 4 1 59.2 37 24 88 2.11
deGrom, NYM 4 2 63.0 42 16 94 2.14
Kershaw, LAD 6 2 58.1 41 8 62 2.16
Wheeler, Phi 4 1 64.0 60 12 45 2.67
Gallen, Ari 3 2 72.0 55 25 82 2.75
Davies, SD 7 4 66.1 52 19 60 2.85
Castillo, Cin 4 5 66.0 56 24 85 2.86
Hendricks, ChC 6 5 81.1 73 8 64 2.88
Wainwright, StL 5 2 59.0 46 14 51 3.05
Nola, Phi 5 4 67.2 48 20 90 3.06
Woodruff, Mil 2 5 65.2 53 17 81 3.43
Senzatela, Col 5 3 73.1 71 18 41 3.44
Scherzer, Was 4 4 61.1 64 21 85 3.67
Gausman, SF 3 3 58.2 50 16 77 3.68
Freeland, Col 2 2 68.1 69 21 44 3.69
Márquez, Col 3 6 74.2 73 24 66 4.10
Anderson, SF 4 3 59.2 58 25 41 4.37
Mills, ChC 5 5 62.1 53 19 46 4.48
Corbin, Was 2 7 65.2 85 18 60 4.66
Paddack, SD 4 5 59.0 60 12 58 4.73