National Lacrosse League team moves to Albany, New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New England Black Wolves of the National Lacrosse League are relocating to Albany, New York, the league announced Tuesday.

The franchise played six seasons at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was sold to a group headed by Oliver Marti, a former league player and two-time All-American at Brown in the 1990s. Mike French, a three-time All-American at Cornell in the mid-1970s, Brad Brewster and Ted Goldthorpe will retain a minority stake. The team will play its home games at Times Union Center in downtown Albany.