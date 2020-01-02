Nate Woody named Army defensive coordinator

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army has hired Nate Woody as its defensive coordinator.

Woody comes to West Point after stints as a defensive analyst at Michigan, defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Georgia Tech and defensive coordinator at Appalachian State and Wofford. He succeeds John Loose, who 's been promoted to assistant head coach.

“Nate is a veteran coach that has led some of the nation’s top defenses year in and year out," Army coach Jeff Monken said Thursday. “Having faced his defenses in the past and seeing the production of his defensive units throughout his career, I am excited to have him leading our men at West Point.”

After three straight seasons that produced 29 victories, Army finished 5-8 in 2019, hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball. The defense allowed 23 points per game, had 17 takeaways (10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions), and allowed 342.3 yards per game in Loose's lone season as coordinator. He assumed the role after Jay Bateman left for North Carolina before Army's 70-14 win over Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl.

In 2018, the Black Knights allowed 17.7 points per game, notched 18 turnovers (13 fumble recoveries and five interceptions) and allowed 295.5 yards per game to rank No. 8 nationally in total defense.

Woody brings an attacking 3-4 scheme to Army. He was hired to run Georgia Tech’s defense in 2018 and the Yellow Jackets tied for fifth nationally in fumble recoveries (13), tied for 16th in total takeaways (25), and tied for 17th in defensive touchdowns (3).

At Appalachian State, Woody’s unit led the Sun Belt Conference in total defense three times and ranked among the top 30 in the Bowl Subdivision each of his last four seasons there (2014-17). The Mountaineers averaged 24 takeaways, 19 interceptions and 35 sacks per season over the last three seasons of his tenure. During that span, the Mountaineers won 30 games, two Sun Belt championships and became the first program to win bowl games in each of its first three seasons at the FBS level.

