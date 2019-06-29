Nate Lashley opens 6-shot lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Saturday to open a six-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 23-under 193.

The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate and the 353rd-ranked player has put himself in position to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. He tied for eighth in February in the Puerto Rico Open — played opposite the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship — for his only top-10 finish on the tour.

Lashley, the first- and second-round leader, started Saturday with a one-shot lead and pulled away with the low round of the day.

J.T. Poston (66) was second. Cameron Tringale (65) was another stroke back.

