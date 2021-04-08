Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Nashville 0 3 4 — 7 Detroit 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Detroit, Helm 3 (Stecher, Erne), 1:48. 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 6 (Cousins, Ekholm), 2:28. 3, Nashville, Haula 4 (Grimaldi), 6:36. 4, Nashville, Cousins 4 (Sissons, Haula), 16:10. Third Period_5, Nashville, Granlund 10 (Ekholm, Harpur), 7:06. 6, Nashville, Arvidsson 7 (Lewington), 10:00. 7, Nashville, Arvidsson 8, 11:06 (ps). 8, Nashville, Trenin 3 (Sissons, Harpur), 15:55. Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-10-12_32. Detroit 10-10-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 12-7-0 (26 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Bernier 8-6-0 (32-25). A_0 (20,000). T_2:26. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Pierre Racicot. More for youSportsThe Connecticut Sun highlight Mohegan Tribe culture in...By Maggie VanoniSportsPomperaug's Wiser named Gatorade cross country recipient