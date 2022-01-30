Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 9:37 a.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final that didn't finish until the early hours of Monday morning.
He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.