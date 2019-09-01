NY Giants waive Lauletta, Wheeler; Smith, Simonson on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saving the New York Giants' perfect preseason wasn't enough to keep second-year quarterback Kyle Lauletta on the roster.

The Giants reached the 53-man limit Saturday with three dozen moves that included waiving Lauletta, a fourth-round draft choice last season, waiving-injured former starting right tackle Chad Wheeler and placed running back Rod Smith and tight Scott Simonson on injured reserve.

If there was a surprise it was keeping veteran quarterback Alex Tanney to play behind Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall in the draft. Lauletta seemed to play better than Tanney, especially on Thursday night in rallying New York (4-0) from a 19-point deficit against New England with a last-second touchdown pass.

