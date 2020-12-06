https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NO-12-VILLANOVA-68-NO-17-TEXAS-64-15780019.php
NO. 12 VILLANOVA 68, NO. 17 TEXAS 64
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson-Earl
|37
|9-15
|1-2
|3-9
|2
|2
|19
|Samuels
|33
|2-7
|4-6
|4-13
|3
|2
|8
|Daniels
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Gillespie
|32
|3-10
|4-5
|0-2
|3
|3
|12
|Moore
|35
|6-9
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|19
|Slater
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Swider
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Dixon
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|14-19
|8-31
|9
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gillespie 2-4, Moore 2-4, Swider 2-5, Daniels 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-2, Samuels 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dixon, Robinson-Earl).
Turnovers: 9 (Daniels 4, Moore 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Samuels).
Steals: 3 (Samuels 2, Gillespie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|7
|Sims
|22
|3-7
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|7
|Coleman
|36
|7-15
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|1
|17
|A.Jones
|24
|2-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|5
|Ramey
|36
|7-12
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|5
|17
|Cunningham
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|K.Jones
|21
|3-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|7
|Hamm
|11
|2-4
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Liddell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|3-6
|8-33
|9
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .443, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ramey 2-4, Coleman 2-5, Brown 1-2, K.Jones 1-3, A.Jones 1-6, Cunningham 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Ramey).
Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Coleman 3, Ramey 3, A.Jones, K.Jones, Sims).
Steals: 5 (A.Jones 2, Hamm, K.Jones, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Villanova
|32
|36
|—
|68
|Texas
|30
|34
|—
|64
.
View Comments