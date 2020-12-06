Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VILLANOVA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson-Earl 37 9-15 1-2 3-9 2 2 19
Samuels 33 2-7 4-6 4-13 3 2 8
Daniels 18 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 2
Gillespie 32 3-10 4-5 0-2 3 3 12
Moore 35 6-9 5-6 0-3 0 1 19
Slater 19 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Swider 19 3-8 0-0 0-1 0 1 8
Dixon 7 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-56 14-19 8-31 9 14 68

Percentages: FG .429, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gillespie 2-4, Moore 2-4, Swider 2-5, Daniels 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-2, Samuels 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dixon, Robinson-Earl).

Turnovers: 9 (Daniels 4, Moore 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Samuels).

Steals: 3 (Samuels 2, Gillespie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 23 3-6 0-0 2-6 0 3 7
Sims 22 3-7 1-2 2-6 1 3 7
Coleman 36 7-15 1-1 1-3 3 1 17
A.Jones 24 2-10 0-0 0-5 1 1 5
Ramey 36 7-12 1-1 0-3 2 5 17
Cunningham 24 0-2 0-0 1-3 2 0 0
K.Jones 21 3-5 0-1 0-2 0 4 7
Hamm 11 2-4 0-1 2-5 0 1 4
Liddell 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 3-6 8-33 9 18 64

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ramey 2-4, Coleman 2-5, Brown 1-2, K.Jones 1-3, A.Jones 1-6, Cunningham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Ramey).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Coleman 3, Ramey 3, A.Jones, K.Jones, Sims).

Steals: 5 (A.Jones 2, Hamm, K.Jones, Ramey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova 32 36 68
Texas 30 34 64

.