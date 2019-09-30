Green Day song may be new NHL hockey anthem

Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with teammate Chandler Stephenson (18) and Jakub Vrana (13) of Czech Republic during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The NHL is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports' "Wednesday Night Hockey." less Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with teammate Chandler Stephenson (18) and Jakub Vrana (13) of Czech Republic during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the ... more Photo: Karl B DeBlaker, AP Photo: Karl B DeBlaker, AP Image 1 of / 34 Caption Close Green Day song may be new NHL hockey anthem 1 / 34 Back to Gallery

The NHL could be on the way to its version of "Are You Ready For Some Football?"

The league is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports' "Wednesday Night Hockey." The song, "Ready, Fire, Aim" isn't custom-made for the NHL and will be on Green Day's next album, though it's likely a matter of time until Green Day or another band follows what Hank Williams Jr. and later Carrie Underwood did for the NFL.

Green Day's open will debut Oct. 9. The band will also perform at the All-Star Game in St. Louis in late January, and new singles from its album will be released on "Wednesday Night Hockey."

Green Day songs will be incorporated into arena mixes around the NHL and provide the soundtrack for much of the season on NBC Sports Network and NBC.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports