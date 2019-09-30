Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with teammate Chandler Stephenson (18) and Jakub Vrana (13) of Czech Republic during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The NHL is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports' "Wednesday Night Hockey." less
Photo: Karl B DeBlaker, AP
The NHL could be on the way to its version of "Are You Ready For Some Football?"
The league is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports' "Wednesday Night Hockey." The song, "Ready, Fire, Aim" isn't custom-made for the NHL and will be on Green Day's next album, though it's likely a matter of time until Green Day or another band follows what Hank Williams Jr. and later Carrie Underwood did for the NFL.