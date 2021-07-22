NHL draft going to the Wolverines? 3 among top prospects JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 3:22 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Michigan's Owen Power (22) watches the puck while working against Minnesota's Cullen Munson (13) during an NCAA hockey game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ann Arbor became a must-stop on the scouting trail because of a buzz-worthy Wolverines lineup featuring a trio of highly touted freshmen in defenseman Owen Power, and forwards Kent Johnson and Mathew Beniers. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2021, file photo, United States' Matthew Beniers (10) scores an empty net goal against Slovakia during the third period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta. Ann Arbor, Michigan, became a must-stop on the scouting trail because of a buzz-worthy Wolverines lineup featuring a trio of highly touted freshmen in defenseman Owen Power, and forwards Kent Johnson and Mathew Beniers. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE- In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Michigan's Kent Johnson (13) shoots during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. Ann Arbor, Michigan, became a must-stop on the scouting trail because of a buzz-worthy Wolverines lineup featuring a trio of highly touted freshmen in defenseman Owen Power, and forwards Kent Johnson and Mathew Beniers. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP, FIle) Michael Caterina/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
So much attention on Michigan’s hockey program, and too few seats for scouts at Yost Ice Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions, created early season challenges for Wolverines coach Mel Pearson.
“NHL people were trying to find their way into a our building in a lot of different ways, whether as an usher or working in the press box or whatever,” Pearson said with a chuckle, recalling some of the more creative credential requests he received from scouts after being initially limited to 16 seats for 32 NHL teams.