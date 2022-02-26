NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|52
|18
|56
|74
|24
|28
|3
|1
|2
|143
|12.6
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|45
|73
|10
|33
|7
|0
|3
|195
|14.4
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|51
|35
|38
|73
|11
|30
|14
|1
|9
|176
|19.9
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|49
|22
|44
|66
|23
|52
|6
|0
|6
|169
|13.0
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|50
|20
|44
|64
|39
|22
|2
|0
|5
|166
|12.0
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|49
|26
|38
|64
|34
|42
|11
|0
|0
|175
|14.9
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|48
|36
|28
|64
|8
|10
|12
|0
|6
|217
|16.6
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|51
|32
|31
|63
|13
|8
|8
|1
|3
|230
|13.9
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|48
|23
|39
|62
|16
|18
|4
|0
|3
|173
|13.3
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|51
|20
|37
|57
|4
|37
|6
|0
|5
|126
|15.9
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|50
|24
|32
|56
|32
|36
|7
|0
|4
|162
|14.8
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|49
|24
|32
|56
|14
|16
|8
|0
|5
|137
|17.5
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|52
|30
|26
|56
|-6
|2
|6
|1
|4
|227
|13.2
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|14
|41
|55
|2
|14
|5
|0
|5
|116
|12.1
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|48
|18
|37
|55
|34
|8
|4
|0
|5
|139
|12.9
|Joe Pavelski
|Dallas
|51
|21
|33
|54
|15
|10
|9
|0
|1
|135
|15.6
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|48
|22
|32
|54
|11
|26
|10
|0
|4
|140
|15.7
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|47
|26
|28
|54
|6
|33
|5
|0
|4
|141
|18.4
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|44
|28
|26
|54
|28
|55
|6
|0
|5
|127
|22.0
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|20
|33
|53
|16
|10
|11
|0
|1
|148
|13.5