Skip to main content
Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 4 6 5 11 3 2 3 0 1 14 42.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 4 2 6 8 5 0 1 0 1 10 20.0
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 4 3 5 8 5 0 0 0 1 14 21.4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 4 4 4 8 6 0 1 1 0 16 25.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 3 5 3 8 3 0 1 0 0 13 38.5
Drew Doughty Los Angeles 3 1 6 7 2 0 1 0 0 5 20.0
Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton 4 2 5 7 3 4 0 0 0 11 18.2
Jordan Kyrou St. Louis 3 2 5 7 6 0 0 0 0 8 25.0
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 2 5 7 0 0 1 0 0 8 25.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 4 3 4 7 -1 0 2 0 1 16 18.8
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 4 5 2 7 2 0 0 0 0 17 29.4
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 4 0 6 6 -1 0 0 0 0 9 0.0
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 4 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.0
Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim 5 1 5 6 5 6 1 0 0 14 7.1
J.T. Miller Vancouver 5 1 5 6 -1 0 0 0 0 13 7.7
Conor Garland Vancouver 5 2 4 6 2 6 0 0 0 8 25.0
Kevin Shattenkirk Anaheim 5 3 3 6 2 6 0 0 0 10 30.0
Joel Farabee Philadelphia 3 3 3 6 7 0 1 0 0 8 37.5
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 4 5 1 6 5 6 1 0 1 10 50.0
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 5 5 0 0 0 0 17 5.9
More for you