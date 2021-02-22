NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|20
|12
|25
|37
|6
|12
|5
|0
|3
|78
|15.4
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|19
|9
|21
|30
|17
|10
|0
|0
|2
|47
|19.1
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|20
|10
|20
|30
|13
|6
|5
|1
|4
|52
|19.2
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|18
|18
|11
|29
|9
|2
|7
|0
|6
|75
|24.0
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|19
|8
|18
|26
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|69
|11.6
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|18
|10
|16
|26
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|41
|24.4
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|16
|7
|15
|22
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|33.3
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|17
|8
|14
|22
|-4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|34
|23.5
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|22
|12
|10
|22
|-3
|10
|3
|1
|1
|58
|20.7
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|22
|2
|19
|21
|-12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|57
|3.5
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|16
|4
|17
|21
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|36
|11.1
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|13
|21
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|33
|24.2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|16
|9
|11
|20
|9
|6
|2
|1
|1
|41
|22.0
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|18
|6
|13
|19
|4
|12
|2
|0
|2
|45
|13.3
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|16
|7
|12
|19
|7
|2
|4
|1
|1
|56
|12.5
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|18
|10
|9
|19
|12
|2
|2
|0
|3
|64
|15.6
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|19
|4
|14
|18
|-4
|12
|1
|0
|1
|34
|11.8
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|5
|13
|18
|-1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|44
|11.4
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|16
|6
|12
|18
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|55
|10.9
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|15
|9
|9
|18
|6
|2
|3
|0
|3
|53
|17.0