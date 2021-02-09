Skip to main content
Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 14 9 18 27 0 10 4 0 3 51 17.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 14 8 17 25 12 4 4 1 3 40 20.0
Mitchell Marner Toronto 13 6 15 21 8 8 0 0 2 32 18.8
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 16 1 16 17 -13 6 0 0 0 42 2.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 13 6 11 17 0 6 1 0 0 48 12.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 12 6 11 17 0 2 2 0 0 30 20.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 11 5 10 15 1 0 2 0 0 33 15.2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 11 6 9 15 5 2 4 1 1 42 14.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 9 7 8 15 7 6 5 0 2 25 28.0
Brad Marchand Boston 11 7 8 15 6 2 2 1 0 32 21.9
Brock Boeser Vancouver 16 9 6 15 -6 8 3 0 1 39 23.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 12 11 4 15 6 2 3 0 5 52 21.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 11 2 12 14 -1 2 0 0 1 25 8.0
Mark Stone Vegas 9 3 11 14 7 9 0 0 2 19 15.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 11 5 9 14 -1 4 0 0 1 29 17.2
Jeff Petry Montreal 12 6 8 14 14 2 2 0 1 32 18.8
Conor Garland Arizona 12 5 8 13 7 10 1 0 0 47 10.6
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 12 9 4 13 8 4 2 2 1 42 21.4
