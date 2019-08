NFL writer Don Banks dies at 56 after covering hall ceremony

Longtime NFL writer Don Banks has died after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. He was 56.

Paramedics on Sunday were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. No cause was given.

Banks covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated.

He recently was hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to oversee coverage of the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas next year. His first story for the newspaper was published Sunday, hours before his death.

Banks also worked for Bleacher Report, the New England Patriots website and The Athletic. He was a longtime voter for The Associated Press NFL individual awards and All-Pro team.

Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook calls Banks a "sports writing institution" and one of football's "finest storytellers."

___

FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Banks, who covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Banks was 56. Banks passed away on Sunday after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. Paramedics were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. less FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Banks, who covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports ... more Photo: Phelan Ebenhack, AP Photo: Phelan Ebenhack, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NFL writer Don Banks dies at 56 after covering hall ceremony 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL