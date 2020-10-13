NFL will start testing for COVID-19 on game days

The NFL will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week.

The league’s latest COVID-19 protocols also call for mandatory use of masks in walkthroughs and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

The updates released Tuesday came several hours before Tennessee was scheduled to host Buffalo in its first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged.

The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel.

