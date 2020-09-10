https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NFL-Top-Performers-Passing-15558966.php NFL Top Performers-Passing Published 3:22 am EDT, Friday, September 11, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 2 New Milford schools to close for 2 days after COVID case 3 Milford police: Man had gun without permit, knife, billy club in vehicle 4 Fire officials: 200-proof alcohol spill closes roads in Brookfield 5 Police seek ID of shoplifting suspect accused of threatening... 6 Bridgeport police chief resigns after federal charges 7 Police: Series of vehicle thefts led to dramatic I-95 crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.