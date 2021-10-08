NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways

WEEK 5 AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF. Buffalo 7 4 11 2 3 5 = +6 Indianapolis 3 5 8 2 2 4 = +4 L.A. Chargers 4 3 7 3 0 3 = +4 Denver 4 1 5 1 2 3 = +2 Miami 2 5 7 2 4 6 = +1 Las Vegas 1 2 3 3 0 3 = 0 Baltimore 3 1 4 3 2 5 = -1 Cincinnati 3 1 4 4 1 5 = -1 Cleveland 2 1 3 2 2 4 = -1 Houston 5 1 6 5 2 7 = -1 New England 5 0 5 4 3 7 = -2 Pittsburgh 1 2 3 4 1 5 = -2 Kansas City 3 1 4 4 3 7 = -3 Tennessee 2 0 2 3 4 7 = -5 N.Y. Jets 0 2 2 8 0 8 = -6 Jacksonville 1 0 1 7 2 9 = -8 AFC Totals 46 29 75 57 31 88 = -13 ___ NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF. Dallas 8 2 10 2 1 3 = +7 Arizona 4 5 9 4 0 4 = +5 New Orleans 7 1 8 3 0 3 = +5 Chicago 3 3 6 3 1 4 = +2 Green Bay 3 3 6 2 2 4 = +2 Seattle 2 3 5 2 1 3 = +2 L.A. Rams 5 1 6 3 2 5 = +1 N.Y. Giants 2 2 4 1 2 3 = +1 Tampa Bay 5 1 6 2 3 5 = +1 Minnesota 2 0 2 1 1 2 = 0 Philadelphia 1 1 2 2 0 2 = 0 Carolina 3 0 3 3 1 4 = -1 Detroit 2 2 4 2 3 5 = -1 Atlanta 0 2 2 3 1 4 = -2 Washington 1 0 1 3 2 5 = -4 San Francisco 1 0 1 2 4 6 = -5 NFC Totals 49 26 75 38 24 62 = +13