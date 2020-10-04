Recommended Video:

WEEK 4

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
New England 4 3 7 2 0 2 = +5
Tennessee 4 2 6 1 0 1 = +5
Baltimore 2 4 6 0 2 2 = +4
Cleveland 3 4 7 2 2 4 = +3
Indianapolis 6 0 6 3 0 3 = +3
Kansas City 2 1 3 0 1 1 = +2
Pittsburgh 4 1 5 1 2 3 = +2
N.Y. Jets 4 2 6 4 1 5 = +1
Cincinnati 3 0 3 1 2 3 = 0
Miami 1 2 3 3 0 3 = 0
Buffalo 2 2 4 1 4 5 = -1
Jacksonville 2 0 2 3 1 4 = -2
Las Vegas 2 0 2 0 4 4 = -2
L.A. Chargers 1 1 2 2 3 5 = -3
Houston 0 0 0 3 1 4 = -4
Denver 1 1 2 6 2 8 = -6
AFC Totals 41 23 64 32 25 57 = +7

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Seattle 4 2 6 1 0 1 = +5
Green Bay 2 1 3 0 0 0 = +3
San Francisco 2 2 4 1 0 1 = +3
Atlanta 2 3 5 2 1 3 = +2
Carolina 2 4 6 2 2 4 = +2
New Orleans 2 2 4 1 1 2 = +2
Detroit 3 0 3 2 0 2 = +1
L.A. Rams 3 2 5 2 2 4 = +1
Tampa Bay 4 2 6 3 2 5 = +1
Chicago 3 1 4 4 0 4 = 0
Arizona 0 2 2 5 0 5 = -3
Washington 3 1 4 3 4 7 = -3
N.Y. Giants 2 1 3 4 3 7 = -4
Dallas 1 0 1 2 4 6 = -5
Minnesota 2 0 2 6 1 7 = -5
Philadelphia 0 1 1 6 2 8 = -7
NFC Totals 35 24 59 44 22 66 = -7