https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/NFL-Redzone-15704034.php
NFL Redzone
WEEK 9
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Tennessee
|29
|165
|23
|79.3
|3
|26
|89.7
|Cleveland
|25
|144
|19
|76.0
|4
|23
|92.0
|Pittsburgh
|28
|144
|19
|67.9
|6
|25
|89.3
|Kansas City
|31
|166
|20
|64.5
|10
|30
|96.8
|Jacksonville
|25
|123
|16
|64.0
|5
|21
|84.0
|Buffalo
|32
|156
|20
|62.5
|6
|26
|81.3
|Baltimore
|24
|117
|15
|62.5
|4
|19
|79.2
|Houston
|21
|109
|13
|61.9
|7
|20
|95.2
|Miami
|28
|146
|17
|60.7
|8
|25
|89.3
|L.A. Chargers
|22
|109
|13
|59.1
|7
|20
|90.9
|Indianapolis
|26
|129
|15
|57.7
|8
|23
|88.5
|Las Vegas
|26
|134
|15
|57.7
|10
|25
|96.2
|Cincinnati
|29
|142
|16
|55.2
|10
|26
|89.7
|New England
|23
|99
|12
|52.2
|6
|18
|78.3
|Denver
|20
|87
|10
|50.0
|6
|16
|80.0
|N.Y. Jets
|16
|52
|4
|25.0
|8
|12
|75.0
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Denver
|26
|113
|13
|50.0
|11
|24
|92.3
|N.Y. Jets
|31
|130
|16
|51.6
|6
|22
|71.0
|L.A. Chargers
|22
|109
|12
|54.5
|9
|21
|95.5
|Jacksonville
|31
|151
|18
|58.1
|9
|27
|87.1
|Cleveland
|35
|181
|21
|60.0
|11
|32
|91.4
|New England
|23
|118
|14
|60.9
|7
|21
|91.3
|Buffalo
|32
|168
|20
|62.5
|9
|29
|90.6
|Houston
|32
|161
|20
|62.5
|7
|27
|84.4
|Pittsburgh
|20
|100
|13
|65.0
|3
|16
|80.0
|Indianapolis
|18
|98
|12
|66.7
|4
|16
|88.9
|Miami
|22
|110
|15
|68.2
|2
|17
|77.3
|Las Vegas
|29
|162
|20
|69.0
|8
|28
|96.6
|Kansas City
|20
|104
|14
|70.0
|3
|17
|85.0
|Cincinnati
|29
|163
|21
|72.4
|6
|27
|93.1
|Tennessee
|26
|151
|21
|80.8
|3
|24
|92.3
|Baltimore
|16
|96
|13
|81.3
|2
|15
|93.8
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Seattle
|25
|153
|22
|88.0
|0
|22
|88.0
|Tampa Bay
|31
|186
|24
|77.4
|7
|31
|100.0
|Minnesota
|22
|130
|17
|77.3
|3
|20
|90.9
|Arizona
|25
|144
|19
|76.0
|4
|23
|92.0
|Green Bay
|28
|160
|21
|75.0
|4
|25
|89.3
|San Francisco
|30
|165
|22
|73.3
|5
|27
|90.0
|Philadelphia
|25
|128
|16
|64.0
|5
|21
|84.0
|Detroit
|29
|148
|18
|62.1
|7
|25
|86.2
|New Orleans
|29
|153
|18
|62.1
|9
|27
|93.1
|Washington
|21
|101
|13
|61.9
|4
|17
|81.0
|L.A. Rams
|31
|158
|19
|61.3
|9
|28
|90.3
|Dallas
|25
|113
|14
|56.0
|5
|19
|76.0
|Carolina
|26
|129
|14
|53.8
|11
|25
|96.2
|Atlanta
|30
|140
|16
|53.3
|11
|27
|90.0
|Chicago
|23
|104
|11
|47.8
|9
|20
|87.0
|N.Y. Giants
|22
|89
|9
|40.9
|9
|18
|81.8
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Chicago
|30
|128
|12
|40.0
|15
|27
|90.0
|Arizona
|27
|110
|12
|44.4
|9
|21
|77.8
|Washington
|21
|100
|11
|52.4
|8
|19
|90.5
|N.Y. Giants
|33
|154
|18
|54.5
|11
|29
|87.9
|Minnesota
|26
|128
|15
|57.7
|8
|23
|88.5
|San Francisco
|19
|98
|11
|57.9
|7
|18
|94.7
|Carolina
|29
|150
|17
|58.6
|11
|28
|96.6
|L.A. Rams
|23
|112
|14
|60.9
|5
|19
|82.6
|Tampa Bay
|23
|115
|14
|60.9
|6
|20
|87.0
|Dallas
|30
|165
|20
|66.7
|8
|28
|93.3
|Philadelphia
|26
|133
|18
|69.2
|3
|21
|80.8
|Seattle
|26
|130
|18
|69.2
|3
|21
|80.8
|Detroit
|28
|152
|20
|71.4
|4
|24
|85.7
|Green Bay
|23
|138
|17
|73.9
|6
|23
|100.0
|Atlanta
|27
|147
|20
|74.1
|3
|23
|85.2
|New Orleans
|24
|148
|20
|83.3
|3
|23
|95.8
___
