NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 15 AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City, AFC West; Baltimore , playoff berth

BALTIMORE (vs. N.Y. Jets, Thursday)

Clinches AFC North title with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss, OR

— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Kansas City loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and New England loss and Kansas City loss or tie

BUFFALO (at Pittsburgh, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win

NEW ENGLAND (at Cincinnati, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South

GREEN BAY (vs. Chicago, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Tie and L.A. Rams loss

SAN FRANCISCO (vs. Atlanta, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— San Francisco win or tie, OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Minnesota loss and Green Bay loss

SEATTLE (at Carolina, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Seattle win and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Seattle win and Minnesota loss, OR

— Seattle win and Green Bay loss and Minnesota tie, OR

— Seattle tie and L.A. Rams loss