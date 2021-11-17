NCAA women's basketball tournament expands to 68 teams

The NCAA women's basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men's tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.
The men's tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the women's tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.