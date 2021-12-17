NCAA to pay officials same in both basketball tournaments

The NCAA will pay basketball officials for the women's tournament the same amount it pays the officials for the men's competition.
“The national office continues to prioritize gender equity and has taken steps to correct the disparity of pay for officials selected to work the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,” the NCAA said in a statement. “All basketball officials, regardless of the gender of sport participants, will be receiving equal pay for championship games officiated in 2022 and beyond.”