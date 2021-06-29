NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 2:46 p.m.
Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke, an aspiring YouTube personality who broadcasts a channel to 14,000 subscribers, poses for a photo outside his dorm at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on May 3, 2021. Pehlke has been cultivating his online following for years. When NCAA athletes are finally able to monetize their fame without compromising their eligibility, Pehlke is ready to restart the business of his brand.
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Fresno State's Haley Cavinder plays against Boise State during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA women's college basketball game in Las Vegas. Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Fresno State's Hanna Cavinder plays against Boise State during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA women's college basketball game in Las Vegas. Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Hanna and Haley Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.
FILE - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb. in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't a big social media guy, but he started thinking about ways to take advantage of the changes last fall.
Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.
Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke has been cultivating his online following for years. When NCAA athletes are finally able to monetize their fame without compromising their eligibility, Pehlke is ready to restart the business of his brand.