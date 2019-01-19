NBA team offers free tickets to furloughed federal workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies are giving free tickets to federal employees who are furloughed because of the partial government shutdown.

The Commercial Appeal reports furloughed government workers can attend Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans for free. Employees who show an ID at the box office for any federal government job can get two free tickets for the game scheduled to be played at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Grizzlies President of Business Operations Jason Wexler said the team wanted to open its doors to support federal employees facing stress and uncertainty. He said it was a way to thank them for their support.

Grammy winner Anthony Hamilton is scheduled to perform during halftime as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

